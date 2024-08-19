Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-06-07 6:01 AM
Editor’s Update: 8-19-2024

2024-08-19inDaily

The Democratic National Convention kicks off today in Chicago, and President Biden is slated to present the keynote address tonight amidst an outpouring of gratitude for his lifetime of service to his party and the nation, capped by his terribly difficult decision to drop out of the race this summer and defer to Kamala Harris. In the context of this, it must not be overlooked that Biden was forced out by a relentless barrage of major-media driven assaults, using his age as a pretext for the drumbeat that eventually succeeded.

      It never should have happened, but since it did, insofar as once the media assault began to frighten away major donors and key political leaders, it took an heroic intervention by Nancy Pelosi, primarily, and other party leaders to turn a disastrous defeat into a stunning victory for the Democrats in the form of a seamless transition lacking even the slightest hint at any internal division or chaos.

      At this point, it needs to be stressed that anti-Harris demonstrations or attempted disruptions at the convention, hyped by the media to be compared to the tumultuous 1968 convention, have their roots in the unholy alliance between foreign dictators (Putin) and amoral plutocrats in the U.S. who care not about foreign influence in U.S. elections as long as it promises them more tax cuts and deregulation. Putin, as a diversion away from his terrible performance invading Ukraine, unleashed the terrible genocidal attack on Israel from his Hamas asset in the Middle East and escalated it with veritably suicidal atrocities of plutocrat asset Netanyahu, which may lead to a regionwide assault on Israel that could pale anything seen so far.

      A lot that forces for sanity have to contend with this week as the historic economic achievements of the Biden administration seek a spotlight at the convention. 

