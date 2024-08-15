Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
Judge OK’s Special Election For Falls Church City Council Seat

2024-08-15

Thursday, Aug. 15 — An Arlington Circuit Court judge has approved a request from the Falls Church City Council to hold a special election to fill a vacancy on the F.C. Council resulting from the resignation of Caroline Lian. The ruling was made by the Honorable Judith L. Wheat, Chief Judge of the Arlington County Circuit Court.

The City of Falls Church was granted a Writ of Special Election concurrent with the General and Special Elections on November 5, 2024, to fill the vacancy after the resignation of former Council Member Caroline Lian. 

The filing deadline of August 30, 2024, has been set for candidates.  

Residents interested in running can contact the Falls Church Registrar of Voters to learn about the process to qualify for the ballot. 

