2025-06-02 8:57 PM
Editor’s Update: 8-15-2024

Nicholas F. Benton

Nicholas F. Benton is owner and Editor-In-Chief of the Falls Church News-Press.
2024-08-15inDaily

CNN broke today a video secretly made by a climate action group showing a hotel room interview with one Russell Vought, a key author of the infamous Project 2025, claiming that, contrary to Trump’s claim, Trump is very well acquainted with and supportive of the draconian components in that report.

      The is over two hours long and a chunk of it has been aired on CNN today. Vought is being touted as a possible chief of staff for Trump in the event he is elected this November.

      According to a CNN press release about this, Vought “talked candidly about his behind-the-scenes work to prepare policy for former President Trump, his expansive views on presidential power, his plans to restrict pornography and immigration, and his complaints that the GOP was too focused on ‘religious liberty’ instead of ‘Christian nation-ism.” 

