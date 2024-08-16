Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-06-03 9:50 PM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

Mayor Hardi’s Weekly Update: August 16, 2024

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2024-08-16inAround F.C.Local Commentary

Dear Friends,

Thank you for the kind notes last week and welcome to all the new readers! This will be my last post for a few weeks as we head into our summer recess. City Council meetings will resume on September 3.

We will be holding a special election on November 5, 2024* to fill the vacant City Council seat. We heard from the court yesterday afternoon approving our petition. Note that the paperwork deadline has been extended to August 30. More information is available here. Given the compressed timeline, if you are interested – please reach out. I’m happy to answer questions or share my learnings as a former newbie candidate with no political experience! While elections take a lot of the community’s attention, we will remain focused on the community’s priorities we adopted this spring.

Read on for quick updates on an eminent domain case (something we never take lightly) and the Smart Cities pilot we unveiled this week. Both are examples of our continued commitment to modernize infrastructure and improve safety and accessibility.

To all the kiddos heading back to school next week, have a great school year! And congrats to fellow parents for making it through the summer.

https://www.lettyhardi.org/updates-from-letty-august-16-2024

Best,
Letty

*PS – let’s learn from the past: while I was weighing the options in front of us for the vacancy, I researched the 2010-2011 era when Falls Church moved local elections from May to November, then reversed, then finally approved in referendum to move to November elections as we know them today. Reading the old arguments and seeing the much higher turnout since 2013 has reinforced my belief that any option with an off-month election is bad for democracy. Kudos to those who pushed for this move 15 years ago! (Others agree: Richmond passed a 2021 law mandating all localities move to November elections. And Governing Magazine noted that stand-alone municipal elections typically “aren’t representative of the electorate as a whole, dominated by whiter, more-affluent and older voters.”) While I share some of my colleagues’ concern that the compressed deadline at the end of summer impacts the likely candidates who could run, I am reassured that high turnout in November will mean more people get to weigh in and candidates will have to broaden their appeal.

Blog posts are the personal views of Letty Hardi and not official statements or records on behalf of the Falls Church City Council

—————

Letty Hardi

Mayor, City of Falls Church

Email: lettyhardifcc@gmail.com, lhardi@fallschurchva.gov

Blog: www.lettyhardi.org/category/news/

Recent News

Why We Need Your Support

Nicholas F. Benton 2025-05-29

As the News-Press entered its 35th year of consecutive weekly publication this spring (over 1,750 consecutive editions since March 1991),

Read More »
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

This Week’s Meridian Sports 5-29-2025

As the school year winds down, Meridian High School’s spring athletic programs are turning the page from regular season competition to postseason play. Several teams wrapped up their schedules last

Our Man In Arlington 5-29-2025

Some day I hope to put together a history of the many non-profit organizations in Arlington that serve the public good. The impulse to organize community groups to help others

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!