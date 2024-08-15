A Penny for Your Thoughts – News of Greater Falls Church: August 15-21, 2024

Hooray! It appears that joy is returning to the political stage! After an almost ten year slog through the dystopian cynicism and relentless negativity of the MAGA movement — which trades on the politics of fear, and the overwhelming message that America is somehow failing — the Harris-Walz campaign is invigorating the electorate with a message of positivity and hope; a message that invites each American to participate in the building of their own future. The people are responding. There is excitement, and energy. People are looking ahead, not back.

For far too long, we have seen patriotism co-opted by those who would define love for country in the narrowest possible terms — that the key to a “great” America is to purge it of diversity and pluralism. That only in returning to antiquated ways of thinking and living can we recapture our “former” glory. This presupposes that America has somehow lost its glory, or its ability to be a beacon of hope for the world. It is a strategy that depends on American citizens losing faith in their country, and each other. Kamala Harris is sending a new message, one that celebrates and delights in our multitudes, our ingenuity, and our ability as a nation to move continuously forward. It is a message of optimism, grounded in the belief that Americans will always find a way to achieve greatly, because we always have.

For the last few weeks, we have watched American athletes perform exceptionally on the world stage. Rather than breed divisiveness and conflict between them, even when they were competing against each other, we came together to celebrate the accomplishments of the team as a whole. We were reminded that there can be an inherent pride in our American-ness, even as our individual athletes showcased an incredible array of contrasting skills, backgrounds, and abilities. In the end, each athlete’s achievements contributed to the success of the team. That is what it means to live in a community, and a nation. We lift each other up.

This is a moment in our history when we have an opportunity to bring that same spirit to our political discourse. We can bring energy and ideas, not condemnations and fear. We can recognize each other for being valued fellow citizens, not enemies. We can take pride in our accomplishments, while recognizing where we can improve and overcome. There is hope in the promise of tomorrow. That way lies joy.

There is excitement in this moment, of course. But that excitement must be tempered by the understanding that campaigns must be waged to the very end. Victory is not guaranteed. We will face many challenges and confrontations, from those who would choose to tear down rather than build up. We cannot allow ourselves to be daunted by negative attacks, or stumbles. Our perseverance and commitment to victory is not just about winning, but about our dedication to the common cause of building a better country, and world, for everyone.