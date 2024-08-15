City of Falls Church Crime Report: Week of August 5-11, 2024

- Larceny from Building, S Cherry St, July 29, 2:40 PM, an unknown suspect took a package off the home’s porch. The unknown suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic male, approximately 60, wearing sunglasses, a white/gray hat, a blue T-shirt, and gray tactical pants.
- (Delayed report) Reckless Driving, E Broad St, Aug 5, 7:27 AM, a male, 38, of Alexandria, was arrested for Reckless Driving.
- Fraud – Identity Theft, W Broad St, Aug 5, 9:00 AM, victim reported receiving a fraud alert from their bank. An unknown suspect used a fraudulent passport in the victim’s name and attempted to withdraw funds.
- Destruction of Property, W Broad St, between 7:00 PM on Aug 4, and 7:00 AM on Aug 5, an unknown suspect damaged two vehicles belonging to a business. The side view mirrors of both vehicles were damaged, and a fire extinguisher was discharged inside one of the vehicles.
- Larceny from Building, Poplar Dr, Aug 5, 1:52 PM, victim reported an unknown suspect took their unlocked bike from their front porch. The unknown suspect is described as a white male with short hair, approximately 20-30 years of age, wearing a white shirt, shorts, and dark shoes.
- Assault and Battery – Family/Household Member, N Maple Ave, Aug 5, 3:00 PM, a male, 19, of Dunn Loring, was arrested for Assault and Battery of a Family/Household Member.
- Larceny from Building, Roosevelt Blvd, between 11:30 PM on Aug 4 and 6:30 AM on Aug 5, an unknown suspect took a hammock from their front porch. No suspect description is available at this time.
- Larceny from Building, Park Ave, Aug 5, 7:40 PM, victim reported their two basketballs were stolen.
- No Valid Operator’s License, S West St/Poplar Dr, Aug 7, 7:37 AM, a female, 25, of Fairfax County, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- Other Jurisdiction Warrant Service, Park Ave, Aug 7, 10:19 AM, a male, 46, of Fairfax County, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.
- Shoplifting, Hillwood Ave, Aug 7, 8:46 PM, two unknown suspects stole merchandise without paying. The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 20-30 years of age and 5’5” in height, roughly 180 pounds, wearing a black jacket with white stripes, and dark pants; the second is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 20-30 years of age and 5’5” in height, roughly 140 pounds, wearing a dark blue shirt and blue pants.
- No Valid Operator’s License, W Broad St, Aug 8, 9:32 AM, a male, 46, of Pasadena, CA, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- Fraud – Identity Theft, W Cameron St, Aug 5, 10:30 AM, victim reported an unknown suspect opened multiple fraudulent banking accounts in their name.
- Stolen Automobile, W Broad St, Aug 9, victim reported they had loaned their vehicle to an acquaintance who had not returned the vehicle within the agreed time frame, and was now refusing to answer the victim’s phone calls. The vehicle, a black 2021 Toyota Venza, was later recovered by the Miramar Police in Miramar, Florida.
- Larceny from Motor Vehicle, Wilson Blvd, Aug 10, between 9:30 AM and 11:32 AM, an unknown suspect took the front license plate off a vehicle.
- No Valid Operator’s License, Lincoln Ave, Aug 10, 6:51 PM, a white male, 23, of Arlington, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
