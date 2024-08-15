Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-06-02 5:40 AM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

City of Falls Church Crime Report: Week of August 5-11, 2024

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2024-08-15inCrime
  • Larceny from Building, S Cherry St, July 29, 2:40 PM, an unknown suspect took a package off the home’s porch. The unknown suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic male, approximately 60, wearing sunglasses, a white/gray hat, a blue T-shirt, and gray tactical pants.
  • (Delayed report) Reckless Driving, E Broad St, Aug 5, 7:27 AM, a male, 38, of Alexandria, was arrested for Reckless Driving.
  • Fraud – Identity Theft, W Broad St, Aug 5, 9:00 AM, victim reported receiving a fraud alert from their bank. An unknown suspect used a fraudulent passport in the victim’s name and attempted to withdraw funds.
  • Destruction of Property, W Broad St, between 7:00 PM on Aug 4, and 7:00 AM on Aug 5, an unknown suspect damaged two vehicles belonging to a business. The side view mirrors of both vehicles were damaged, and a fire extinguisher was discharged inside one of the vehicles.
  • Larceny from Building, Poplar Dr, Aug 5, 1:52 PM, victim reported an unknown suspect took their unlocked bike from their front porch. The unknown suspect is described as a white male with short hair, approximately 20-30 years of age, wearing a white shirt, shorts, and dark shoes.
  • Assault and Battery – Family/Household Member, N Maple Ave, Aug 5, 3:00 PM, a male, 19, of Dunn Loring, was arrested for Assault and Battery of a Family/Household Member.
  • Larceny from Building, Roosevelt Blvd, between 11:30 PM on Aug 4 and 6:30 AM on Aug 5, an unknown suspect took a hammock from their front porch. No suspect description is available at this time.
  • Larceny from Building, Park Ave, Aug 5, 7:40 PM, victim reported their two basketballs were stolen.
  • No Valid Operator’s License, S West St/Poplar Dr, Aug 7, 7:37 AM, a female, 25, of Fairfax County, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
  • Other Jurisdiction Warrant Service, Park Ave, Aug 7, 10:19 AM, a male, 46, of Fairfax County, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.
  • Shoplifting, Hillwood Ave, Aug 7, 8:46 PM, two unknown suspects stole merchandise without paying. The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 20-30 years of age and 5’5” in height, roughly 180 pounds, wearing a black jacket with white stripes, and dark pants; the second is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 20-30 years of age and 5’5” in height, roughly 140 pounds, wearing a dark blue shirt and blue pants.
  • No Valid Operator’s License, W Broad St, Aug 8, 9:32 AM, a male, 46, of Pasadena, CA, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
  • Fraud – Identity Theft, W Cameron St, Aug 5, 10:30 AM, victim reported an unknown suspect opened multiple fraudulent banking accounts in their name.
  • Stolen Automobile, W Broad St, Aug 9, victim reported they had loaned their vehicle to an acquaintance who had not returned the vehicle within the agreed time frame, and was now refusing to answer the victim’s phone calls. The vehicle, a black 2021 Toyota Venza, was later recovered by the Miramar Police in Miramar, Florida.
  • Larceny from Motor Vehicle, Wilson Blvd, Aug 10, between 9:30 AM and 11:32 AM, an unknown suspect took the front license plate off a vehicle.
  • No Valid Operator’s License, Lincoln Ave, Aug 10, 6:51 PM, a white male, 23, of Arlington, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.

Recent News

Why We Need Your Support

Nicholas F. Benton 2025-05-29

As the News-Press entered its 35th year of consecutive weekly publication this spring (over 1,750 consecutive editions since March 1991),

Read More »
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

This Week’s Meridian Sports 5-29-2025

As the school year winds down, Meridian High School’s spring athletic programs are turning the page from regular season competition to postseason play. Several teams wrapped up their schedules last

Our Man In Arlington 5-29-2025

Some day I hope to put together a history of the many non-profit organizations in Arlington that serve the public good. The impulse to organize community groups to help others

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!