Delegate Marcus Simon’s Richmond Report: August 2024

The end of August is back to school time. For Rachel and I, it’s a particularly poignant back to school season as we are about to be empty nesters as we send our youngest off to Virginia Tech in the coming weeks. Seems like only yesterday I was exploiting their youthful cuteness to get constituents to open their doors as I campaigned for office.

Parents and caregivers of kids of all ages are getting their kids ready for the new school year, buying supplies, picking out the first day outfit, figuring out the new schedules. There is always a mix of excitement and anxiety as we drop our little ones off into the care of their teachers and administrators, whether it’s for a semester or just until later in the afternoon.

Sadly, a pressing concern for many parents when we drop our children off at school is their safety from gun violence. Schools, which ought to be sanctuaries of learning and growth, are increasingly seen as places fraught with potential danger.

In response, many schools have implemented a range of security measures, from metal detectors to armed guards. While these steps can offer a semblance of safety, they are not a substitute for comprehensive legislative action. The conversation around gun violence prevention must evolve beyond reactive measures and focus on proactive, preventative strategies that address the root causes of this crisis.

In 2024 I had the honor to serve as Chair of the House of Delegates Public Safety Committee, and I am proud of the great work we did this past session. On the House side alone, we passed nearly 20 bills that would have made our kids at school and our communities safer. Unfortunately, Governor Youngkin vetoed all of them.

While some of these bills introduced significant policy changes, others were more administrative, aimed at enhancing efficiency and effectiveness. The House Democratic majority would have mandated that fingerprints be included in concealed carry permit applications, required handgun competency training to include live fire at a shooting range, established a five-day waiting period between the initiation of a background check and the purchase of a firearm and ended blanket concealed carry permit reciprocity with states whose permit requirements do not meet Virginia’s standards.

We passed legislation to ban assault weapons, to ban carrying assault weapons in public spaces, and to prohibit anyone under the age of 21 from purchasing an assault weapon.

Common sense bills designed to enhance safety requirements for firearm storage met the same fate. My bill required firearms to be stored in a locked container when minors were present. Another bill required the purchase of a firearm locking device in homes where minors live. A third bill prohibited leaving firearms unattended in a motor vehicle.

To prevent those who shouldn’t have firearms from purchasing or possessing one, we passed bills to establish standards of reasonable conduct for firearm industry members as well as a civil penalty for violation. Intimate partners who were convicted of assault or battery were prohibited from purchasing or possessing a firearm. Legislation passed to tighten up laws related to transferring a firearm from one individual to another, to require the Virginia State Police to establish a Substantial Risk Order Reporting System to track these orders by locality, and to prohibit anyone from bringing a firearm into a mental health facility. I’ve introduced a bill to ban “ghost guns” for several years now — plastic firearms that do not have a serial number and are untraceable. Because they are sold as parts, a background check isn’t required.

The Governor vetoed every one of these bills. His veto explanation for each one was a variation of the same theme — these bills placed an undue burden on gun owners because of the associated expense, because of the time required to lock or unlock a storage device, because of the delayed time from when a purchase was made and the firearm was received, because the legislation went too far, and because it infringed on the Second Amendment.

As we send our kids back to school, the focus should not only be on academic readiness but also on ensuring their safety. In the 2025 General Assembly Session, we will again have a chance to focus our energy on meaningful action. By advocating for sensible gun laws and investing in preventive measures, we can take significant strides toward a safer, more secure educational environment (and community) for all students.