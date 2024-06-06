Letters to Editor: June 6-12, 2024

GOP Under Trump: No Longer My Party

Editor,

Today’s Donald Trump headed Republican Party bears no resemblance to the progressive Republican Party my family had been associated with for three or more generations. That party celebrated the progressive values, accomplishments and character of the Great Emancipator, Abraham Lincoln, and the Supreme Commander, Dwight Eisenhower, both Republican U.S. Presidents.

That party advocated for equal rights, environmental protection, rule of law, democracy and international peace. Today the party with that name seems to celebrate only Donald Trump even as he expresses enthusiasm for dictators, admires those who attacked democracy on January 6, fails to adequately support the real freedom fighters of Ukraine, along with a host of regressive international and domestic policies.

I believe that the Republican Party so dominated by Donald Trump is inconsistent with my values and I do not wish to be associated with such a party.

-Dave Snyder

Burden of Proof Lies With EDA Accusers

Editor,

I have been a Member of the Economic Development Authority (EDA) since 2019. I have had the honor to serve with these dedicated members from the business sector and the Falls Church community. The work that has been accomplished by the EDA during my time on the Authority has been outstanding, especially during the years of the Covid epidemic, where many of our small businesses were threatened with closure; the EDA spent most of its available funds to help secure our thriving small business community. During this time and since, the EDA, in carrying out its major role, has advised the Planning Commission and the Council on the various development proposals before both bodies. In each of the past several years, the Economic Development Authority has provided an annual report to the Council detailing all of its work and accomplishments.

It is with great dismay that [last] week two members of City Council have questioned the integrity of the Economic Development Authority members with vague charges of perceived “conflicts of interest” involving local real estate professionals. These Council members, without providing any specific charges, are engaging in “defamation of character” of every member of the EDA. This is wrong on many levels, not the least of which is accusing us of inappropriate actions in our advising the Council on proposed development projects. In my years on the EDA, with advice of staff and Counsel, the members have acted with professionalism and thoroughness in providing advice to the Planning Commission and City Council. On a few occasions, a member has recused his or her self from voting on a specific proposal based on a potential business interest. All members of the EDA take an oath to follow the State ethics requirements, as well as, file annual financial interest reports.

In order to respond to such innuendo and unspecified allegations, I am asking these Council members to provide their specific issues to the City Attorney for investigation or retract their previous statements in a public forum. Without some immediate Council response, the citizens of Falls Church will be left with uncertainty about not only the EDA but with questions about the integrity of our City governance on development issues.

Of the current seven EDA members, six are local business owners. I, as the lone non-business owner, do have extensive experience in politics and urban management. It is incredible that the integrity of these honorable local business owners and myself are being called into question by two Council members who offer no specific allegations of conflict. We all deserve respect and justice in the face of such destructive speech by these Council members.

-Jim Coyle, EDA member