LEESBURG, Va. (May 31, 2024) – The Meridian High School Boys Lacrosse team fell 11-5 in a State Tournament matchup against the Loudoun County Captains. In a game that started close and went back and forth, it was ultimately the Captains who came out ahead.

The Captains were led by Mikey Richardson, the junior was unstoppable as he broke open the game in the second half. Scoring multiple goals to land County in the State Semifinals.

The Mustangs finish the year 14-4.