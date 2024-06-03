Jenny Carroll and Andy Young Named Deputy City Managers on a Permanent Basis

Shari Davidson Appointed Interim Human Resources Director

Monday, June 3, 2024 – Today, City Manager Wyatt Shields announced the official appointment of Jenny Carroll and Andy Young to serve as Deputy City Managers (DCM) on a permanent basis. Both have been serving as Interim Deputy City Managers since September 2023.

Carroll will work with five City departments focusing on internal operations: the Mary Riley Styles Public Library, Information Technology, Human Resources, Housing and Human Services, and Recreation and Parks. Focusing on external operations, Young will work with the Department of Public Works and Community Planning and Economic Development Services (CPEDS).

Before their Interim DCM appointments, Young served as the City’s Environmental Sustainability Coordinator since 2022 and previously worked with the Federal General Services Administration as the Assistant Commissioner, Senior Executive Service (SES), Office of Project Delivery and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as the Deputy Real Property Officer (SES), Finance and Facilities. Carroll had been the Mary Riley Styles Public Library Director since 2017. She joined the City at the library circulation desk in 2007 before promotion to Youth Services Library Assistant and Youth Services Supervisor.

Prior to this appointment, the City carried out a competitive recruitment process for both Deputy City Manager positions open to internal and external candidates. A screening and interview process resulted in Carroll and Young being offered the positions by City Manager Shields. “City employees are dedicated to working hand in hand with community members in service to the public,” said Shields. “Jenny and Andy have demonstrated a deep understanding of what makes the City of Falls Church such a welcoming and dynamic place, and I look forward to their continued leadership.”

With Carroll’s appointment as Deputy City Manager, the City will undertake a recruitment for the permanent Library Director. Marshall Webster has been serving as Interim Library Director since September.

In addition to the DCM appointments, Shields announced Shari Davidson’s appointment to Interim Human Resources Director, effective June 1, following the news that Steve Mason was leaving the City to pursue an opportunity with the Boulder Crest Foundation. Davidson previously served as the City’s Manager of Benefits. The recruitment for a permanent HR Director is underway.

