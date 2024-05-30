City of Falls Church Crime Report: May 20-26, 2024

- Unlawful Filming, Park Ave, May 11, 6 PM, victim discovered a recording device inside a bathroom at a business; a second device was later located. Investigation is ongoing. (Delayed report)
- Larceny from Building, E Broad St, May 20, between 9 PM and 10:05 PM, an unknown suspect removed a padlock from a secured locker, rummaged through the victim’s bag, and stole a cell phone and car keys. The cell phone was recovered days later at another business.
- Larceny from Building/Credit Card Fraud, E Broad St, May 20, between 9:15 PM and 11:14 PM, an unknown suspect removed a padlock from a secured locker, and stole a wallet. The unknown suspect then made multiple fraudulent charges on the victim’s credit card.
- Larceny from Building, E Broad St, May 20, 11:14 PM, an unknown suspect removed a padlock from a secured locker, rummaged through the victim’s bag, and stole a set of car keys.
- Theft of Motor Vehicle, E Fairfax St, between 2 PM on May 20 and 5:26 PM on May 21, an unknown suspect stole a 2019 blue Dodge Challenger.
- Driving on Suspended License, Wilson Blvd, May 21, 7:59 PM, a female, 31, of Leesburg, was arrested for Driving on Suspended License.
- Larceny from Building/Credit Card Fraud, E Broad St, May 21, between 8 PM and 10 PM, an unknown suspect attempted multiple fraudulent charges on the victim’s credit card.
- Reckless Driving, W Broad St, May 24, 11:21 PM, a male, 30, of Washington, DC, was arrested for Reckless Driving.
- Simple Assault, S Washington St, May 25, 2:09 AM, victim reported they were assaulted by a known suspect.
- No Valid Operator’s License, N Cherry St, May 25, 11:46 AM, a male, 25, of Fairfax County, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- Robbery, W Broad St, May 25, 10:30 PM, an unknown suspect entered the business and told an employee to place money and merchandise into his backpack while implying he had a weapon. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’ tall, weighing about 170 pounds, wearing sunglasses, a face mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, and carrying a black backpack. Investigation is ongoing.
- Simple Assault, Wilson Blvd, May 26, 2:39 AM, two victims reported being assaulted by an unknown suspect following an altercation. The suspect is described as an Asian male approximately 40-45 years of age, thin build, with medium length black hair, wearing a Blue Under Armour t-shirt, dark color shorts, with tattoos covering both arms down to the wrist, and a tattoo on his lower left leg near his ankle.