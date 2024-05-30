Business News & Notes: May 23-29, 2024 – Copy

Public Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Falls Church Chamber invites the public to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for Fastest Labs of Falls Church. Join the Falls Church City Council members and Chamber Board of Directors as we celebrate Alnoor Jamal and his new business. Fastest Labs provides DNA testing for paternity, ancestry and more as well as DOT-compliant testing services for drugs and alcohol. The ceremony is at 5:00 p.m. followed by a reception where you may learn more about the testing and tour the space. The event is today, May 30 at 5:00 p.m. at 6540 Arlington Blvd., Suite B.

Local Media Hosts AI Seminar

The City of Falls Church Independent Media (CFCIM) is hosting a seminar on using AI for video production on Wednesday, June 12, 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Daniel M. Arons Memorial Studio at Meridian High School. Experts Matt Maddock and Jessica Wynter Martin will discuss the dangers and policies as well as how to produce instant messaging and commercials, television, and feature film projects. This presentation is especially geared to those who are video/film creators, educators, theatrical producers, or businesses with a message to deliver. Seating is limited and advance registration is required at interinv@aol.com for Campus Security.

RetirePath Webinar

Join the Introduction to RetirePath Virginia webinar on Tuesday, June 4, 12:00 — 1:00 p.m. The session will provide an overview of the Commonwealth’s automatic-enrollment, state-facilitated individual retirement account savings program. Webinar attendees are automatically entered into a $50 Etsy gift card giveaway. Register for the Zoom link here:

us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6517128615742/WN_Gh8U3-DeSS-NlEp3v37H-w#/registration

Demystifying Small Business Taxes

The Women’s Business Center of Northern Virginia (CBP) is offering a class on business taxes and record keeping. The session is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, 5:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. Robert Lemay of Lemay & Company will lead the session and answer your questions. The workshop is online, and participants must register in advance to receive the meeting link at wbcnova.centerdynamics.com/workshop.aspx?ekey=10440116