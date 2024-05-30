A Penny For Your Thoughts: News of Greater Falls Church

May 30 – June 5, 2024

Four simple words etched at right angles seen in the corner of a scuffed concrete floor at a vintage shop in Madison, Wisconsin: “Life Happens. Art Helps.” An almost austere motto ready for interpretation by any reader or customer. If “music hath charms that soothes the savage breast” (William Congreve, 1670-1729), imagine all the art forms that help soften the harder edges of life — dance, sculpture, fiber arts, painting, literature, poetry, architecture, and more.

Now think of all the talented local artists in our community. Yes, local. The engineer or teacher whose latent talents blossomed after their professional career achievements. The retired teacher who now instructs elderly students in Chinese brush painting techniques at a local senior citizens center and arranges art events to show off their creations. The military band members, now retired from serving our nation, continue to perform with local combos at free summer concerts in the parks, their snappy uniforms replaced by Hawaiian shirts or casual tees and jeans. The management expert and painter who also authors books about discovering your own creativity. “Sopranessence,” a group of “divas” whose glorious voices offer periodic concerts that also raise money for local charities (sopranessence.org).

That’s a lot of variety, but a lot of common challenges underlie that diversity. Local artists often don’t garner the local support that they need and deserve. A recent informal survey of local artists in Mason District revealed that more opportunities, and resources, are needed to connect artists and the community. Gallery space, performance space, “messy” space, and rehearsal space are in short supply.

Artists need places to show their work. Performers need stages, with wing spaces and adequate dressing rooms. They all need those “messy” spaces where art is created, where paint splotches on the floor, hammers and sawdust, and sculptures-in-process are stock in trade. Performers and dancers need indoor rehearsal halls. Some large Latino dance groups practice their energetic routines outdoors in local parks or church parking lots because of inadequate rehearsal options as well as limited financial resources.

Suggested remedies are many. Repurposing vacant commercial spaces could provide that elusive messy space, create studio and exhibit space, or permit multi-disciplinary classes. Existing businesses could provide wall space for temporary art shows as several small Annandale businesses did this spring. The easiest, and most immediate, remedy, is to attend performances, patronize businesses that support local artists, and shop for gifts made by local artists. The Artists United (augallery.org) shop at the Packard Center in Annandale Community Park, 4022 Hummer Road in Annandale, has a lovely selection of wearable art, jewelry, glass, pottery, and other special, one-of-a-kind, gifts made by local artists.

The DMV has a lot of nationally-known artists and arts venues, but we don’t have to cross the Potomac for quality arts experiences. The free summer concerts in Fairfax County parks begin in mid-June. Spotlight by Starlight at Mason District Park launches on Friday, June 14, with the City of Fairfax Band. The International Series begins the following evening at Ossian Hall Park in Annandale, and the Saturday morning children’s concerts at Mason District Park begin at 10:00 a.m. on June 22. There are free concerts almost every evening somewhere in Fairfax County, so there is no excuse to miss a live performance this summer. Come as you are, bring the family, neighbors, and the dog, a picnic dinner (no alcohol, please). Mason District Park has a special seating area that accommodates wheelchairs. Concerts are free, but donations to support the concerts are appreciated. Contributions (be sure to specify the concert series, e.g. Spotlight by Starlight) also can be made via fairfaxparkfoundation.org. Life is happening all around us, and art helps. That motto isn’t exclusive to a little shop in Wisconsin. Find out for yourself all summer long — and beyond!