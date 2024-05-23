Mary Gavin (right), Grand Marshal of the 2024 Memorial Day Parade, enjoyed Austria with her daughter Maddie Smith. (Courtesy Photo)

After 38 years of dedicated service in law enforcement, including 16 with the Falls Church Police Department and 11 years as its chief, Mary Gavin is now embracing retirement and the well-deserved freedom it brings. The Little City isn’t done showing its appreciation for the lifelong public servant however, honoring Gavin with the prestigious role of Grand Marshal for this year’s Memorial Day Parade, one of Falls Church’s most celebrated events.

Gavin’s transition to retirement has been filled with travel, having recently returned from a two-week tour of Italy and Austria with a group of friends. “For me, 38 years is enough. I’m ready to start relaxing and playing,” Gavin said. “Police work, or any public safety role, can be all-consuming. You’re always on call; you always have two phones on you; your thoughts are always on the city. Now I can concentrate on me and my family, which is kinda fun.”

Gavin’s selection as the Grand Marshal came as a pleasant surprise — she’s been in the Memorial Day Parade for 16 years, but never in such a prominent capacity.

During Monday’s festivities, she is most excited about enjoying carnival food, reconnecting with first responders, and showing appreciation to the community. She looks forward to engaging with the community from a new perspective — no longer as a city employee, but now as “an appreciative retiree.”

Gavin emphasized the importance of festive gatherings like the parade. “Moments celebrated by the community: the Memorial Day Parade, July 4 fireworks… they define a community, just like the Farmer’s Market or the News-Press do,” she said.

During her tenure, Gavin felt “exceedingly blessed” to have been a part of the Falls Church Police Department, which she praised for its dedication to serving the community’s needs and wants. Her time in Falls Church was marked by significant accomplishments and a strong bond with the city’s residents. Gavin credits the department’s success to its mission of community service and the collaborative efforts of its officers and staff.

Looking ahead, Gavin expressed confidence in the future of the Falls Church Police Department under the leadership of the new police chief, Shahram Fard. Having known Fard previously, Gavin described him as excellent and expressed excitement for the new chapter the department is entering. She believes the transition has been fantastic and is optimistic about the department’s continued success in serving the community.

Gavin’s decades of service have left a lasting impact on Falls Church, and her presence as Grand Marshal at the Memorial Day Parade has her appropriately leading the festivities while embodying the spirit of dedication and community that has defined her career. Her journey from a dedicated police chief to a celebrated retiree and community figure demonstrates the enduring connection between public service and community well-being.

With her duties now transitioned to chief Fard, Gavin is now enjoying the fruits of her labor. On Monday, the community she has helped to shape and protect will recognize her service as she continues her well-deserved Golden Years.