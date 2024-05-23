City of Falls Church Crime Report: May 13-19, 2024

- No Valid Operator’s License, E Broad St, May 13, 1:22 AM, a male, 33, of Clinton, Maryland, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- Breaking and Entering/Destruction of Property, W Columbia St, between 9:30 PM on May 12 and 6 AM on May 13, unknown suspect(s) gained entry to the building, and proceeded to deface and destroy property once inside. Incident is under investigation.
- Embezzlement, W Broad St, May 13, 8:04 PM, a male, 42, of Fairfax County, was arrested for Embezzlement.
- Violation of a Learner’s Permit, N Maple Ave, May 14, 9:05 AM, a male, 53, of Fairfax County, was arrested for Violation of a Learner’s Permit.
- Larceny, W Greenway Blvd, May 14, victim reported between December 25, 2023 and April 15, unknown suspect(s) took wooden planks and a chain link fence from the victim’s yard. (Delayed report)
- Trespassing, S Washington St, May 15, 3:28 AM, a female, 26, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Trespassing.
- Abduction, Villa Ridge Rd, May 15, 9:33 AM, a male, 24, of Alexandria, was arrested for abduction. The offender picked the victim up in Arlington and were driving through the City. The victim was able to escape from the vehicle and notify workers in the area to call the police. The victim and offender are known to each other.
- Reckless Driving, E Broad St, May 16, 2:03 PM, a female, 72, of Triangle, was arrested for Reckless Driving.
- No Valid Operator’s License, W Broad St, May 17, 12:36 AM, a male, 45, of Manassas, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- Public Intoxication, W Broad St, May 17, 2:28 AM, a male, 42, of no fixed address, was arrested for Public Intoxication.
- Larceny from Building, W Broad St, May 17, between 1 PM and 1:05 PM, an unknown suspect took a phone. The victim reported leaving their phone in a meeting room, and upon returning five minutes later, discovered their phone was gone.
- Larceny from Motor Vehicle, S Washington St, May 17, 6:33 PM, a female, 23, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Larceny from Motor Vehicle.
- Domestic Assault and Battery, W Broad St, May 17, 9:33 PM, victim reported being assaulted by their partner. A male, 41, of Fairfax County, was arrested the following day by Fairfax County Police.
- Threats, S Washington St, May 18, 5:35 PM, victim reported an unknown suspect gesturing as if they were going to shoot the victim. The suspect is described as a black male wearing an army hat.
- Shoplifting/Identity Theft to Avoid Arrest/Other Jurisdiction Warrant Service, W Broad St, May 19, 11:11 PM, a female, 21, of Arlington, was arrested for Shoplifting, Identity Theft to Avoid Arrest, and an outstanding warrant for another jurisdiction.