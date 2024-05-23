The LGBTQ+ Reach: May 23-29, 2024

VA Attorney General, 25 Others Sue Biden Administration over LGBTQ+ Protections

Remember Betsy DeVos, the Education Secretary under the Trump Administration? Well, on April 19 the Biden Administration rolled back some of the (terrible) changes made to Title IX regulations under her leadership. Title IX provides protection against sex discrimination in education programs receiving federal funding.

The changes rolled back include an attempt — justified apparently by estimated cost-savings — to reduce the number of investigations into sexual assaults by about half. This was to be done not by reducing the prevalence of sexual assault, but by limiting the definition of sexual assault itself, limiting liability for educational institutions, and even allowing the accused to cross-examine their victims.

The Biden regulations restore and strengthen protection from sexual violence and harassment; prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ+ students and employees based on sexual orientation, gender identity, or sex characteristics; and protect from discrimination based on reproductive care or pregnancy status.

The lawsuit filed April 29 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, brought against the U.S. Dept. of Education and Education Sec. Miguel Cardona, was filed by five state attorneys general: Tenessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The lawsuit says adding “gender identity” and “sex characteristics” to the interpretation of Title IX protections, which it calls “sweeping and unlawful,” will hamper student privacy, fair competition in women’s sports, and “punish states for following their laws.”

What exactly do they mean by “punish states for following their laws?” Are existing discriminatory laws too embarrassing to change? Do we just decide to punt it to another generation, then? Is justice that subjective?

This reminds me of the unfortunate number of times I’ve heard someone say, seemingly disappointed, “I just don’t think the country is ready for a Black President,” or “I just don’t think people are ready for a Woman President.”

It is akin to the suggestion that granting LGBTQ+ people equal rights may just be too shocking, and may incite protest. Nobody ever finishes the sentence, but it’s pretty clear: equality should wait until everyone’s ready.

This is a cynical, victim-blaming way to mask one’s own prejudices. Justice isn’t about timing. Also, last time I checked, America aspired to be a leader, not a feckless bystander. Right?

At least we try to be, right?

Florida Creates “Freedom Summer” Event to Prevent Pride Month Rainbows

This time of year, it’s normal for Florida to feel a little gross and swampy, but Gov. DeSantis (R) took it to extremes last week, when he announced that “we’re kicking off summer the right way in Florida — enjoy the Summer of Freedom.”

Under a new directive issued by DeSantis, throughout “Freedom Summer,” from Memorial Day through Labor Day (May 27 through September 2), the Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be lit in red, white, and blue every night.

For years during Pride Month every June, the bridge has been illuminated in rainbow colors. This year a county commissioner complained, and seems to have successfully convinced DeSantis to create a mockery of Freedom through the move.

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue said he hopes other bridges across the state follow suit.

For freedom, am I right? Checkmate, libs.

DeSantis and Perdue are among Florida officials being sued in connection with the flights of migrants out of Texas to more liberal states. Apparently, these officials used some of the state’s $12 million budget to transport undocumented immigrants from Florida, and used it instead fo fund the flights from Texas. This (fairly clearly) isn’t what the funds were allocated for, and Florda Democrats say that’s against the law.

This includes sending undocumented migrants via charter planes from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, under the false premise that jobs and housing were waiting for them there.

Pope Speaks Out Against ‘Anti’ Ideologies in ‘60 Minutes’ Interview

Over the weekend, Pope Francis was interviewed by CBS News reporter Norah O’Donnell on “60 Minutes.”

The Pope had a lot to say about peace, justice, and equality. Asked about the conflict in Israel/Palestine, he said “all ideology is bad, and antisemitism is an ideology, and it is bad. Any ‘anti’ is always bad… you can criticize one government or another… all you want, but not [be] ‘anti’ a people.”

Asked about the state of Texas attempting to shut down a Catholic charity providing undocumented migrants with humanitarian aid, he said “that is madness. Sheer madness. To close the border and leave them there, that is madness. The migrant has to be received. Thereafter you see how you are going to deal with him. Maybe you have to send him back, I don’t know, but each case ought to be considered humanely. Right?”

Reminded of his previous comment, “Who am I to judge? Homosexuality is not a crime,” he replied “No. It is a human fact.”

Asked about conservative criticism, he said “[a] conservative is one who clings to something and does not want to see beyond that. It is a suicidal attitude. Because one thing is to take tradition into account, to consider situations from the past, but quite another is to be closed up inside a dogmatic box.”

He continued that the church is for everyone, “Everyone, everyone, everyone… If the Church places a customs officer at the door, that is no longer the church of Christ.”

Amen to that.