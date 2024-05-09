City of Falls Church Crime Report: April 29 – May 5, 2024

- Reckless Driving, E Broad St, Apr 29, 2:05 PM, a male, 56, of Arlington, was arrested for Reckless Driving.
- Shoplifting, W Broad St, Apr 29, 1:57 PM, two unknown suspects took merchandise without paying. One suspect is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 16-20 years of age, with long, straight, black hair, wearing black tank top, blue sweat pants and black slippers. The second is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 16-20 years of age, with a ponytail, wearing blue shirt, jean shorts, white tennis shoes, and tan backpack.
- False Emergency Communication, Gordon Rd, Apr 29, 9:02 PM, a male, 62, of Fairfax County, was arrested for false emergency communication to police.
- Other Jurisdiction Warrant Service, Wilson Blvd, Apr 30, 12:02 AM, a female, 36, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.
- Assault and Battery of Family or Household Member/Simple Assault, Roosevelt Blvd, Apr 30, 11:25 AM, a male, 65, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Assault and Battery of Family or Household Member and Simple Assault.
- Fraud – False Pretenses, W Broad St, Apr 30, 4:42 PM, victim reported sending money after receiving a call from an unknown suspect claiming to be affiliated with their financial intuition.
- Other Jurisdiction Warrant Service, Park Ave, May 1, 11:42 AM, a male, 33, of Maryland, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.
- Public Intoxication/Simple Assault, S Washington St, May 1, 4:40 PM, a male, 53, of Fairfax County, was arrested for Public Intoxication and Simple Assault.
- Fraud – False Pretenses, W Greenway Blvd, May 1, 5:08 PM, victim reported sending money after receiving a call from an unknown suspect claiming to be a US Marshal.
- Reckless Driving, Hillwood Ave/S Washington St, May 2, 9:24 AM, a female, 57, of Fairfax County, was arrested for Reckless Driving.
- Reckless Driving, Hillwood Ave, May 2, 2:08 PM, a female, 74, of Fairfax County, was arrested for Reckless Driving.
- No Valid Operator’s License, Hillwood Ave, May 2, 5:37 PM, a female, 28, of Fairfax County, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- Public Intoxication, W Broad St, May 2, 8:26 PM, a male, 58, of Fairfax County, was arrested for Public Intoxication.
- Indecent Exposure, W Broad St, May 3, 12:03 AM, an unknown suspect approached the victim while at the bus stop, asked when the next bus was arriving, then exposed themselves to the victim. The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, average build, wearing glasses, a face mask, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
- No Valid Operator’s License, Hillwood Ave, May 3, 2:43 AM, a male, 26, of Fairfax County, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- Fail to Obtain Virginia License within 60 Days, Ridge Pl, May 3, 12:50 PM, a male, 23, of Fairfax County, was arrested for Fail to Obtain Virginia License within 60 Days.
- Driving Under the Influence, S. Washington St, May 3, 11:15 PM, a male, 25, of Fairfax County, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
- Shoplifting, Hillwood Ave, May 4, 3:55 PM, an unknown suspect took merchandise without paying. The suspect is described as a black male, white beard, approximately 6’0’ in height, about 200 pounds, wearing all black, carrying an orange bag in hand.