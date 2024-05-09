Letters to Editor: May 9-15, 2024

Words of Thanks and Plea for Caution After

Editor,

Last Thursday morning, my husband was hit by a car as we were bike riding on the W&OD Bike Trail at N. West Street, and subsequently had a serious spine operation at Fairfax Hospital.

I would like to commend and thank all the Falls Church safety personnel who were on the scene immediately and rendered aide, including Sheriff Matt Cay and Officer Fischli from the Falls Church Police. We are so lucky in the Little City to have such outstanding and caring professionals.

And drivers — please stop when bikers are in the crosswalk, they have the right of way.

-Robin Mockenhaupt