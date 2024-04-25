Around F.C., News School News & Notes: April 25 – May 1, 2024 April 25, 2024 6:00 AM by FCNP.com MERIDIAN BOYS Varsity Lacrosse will again welcome youth players from the F.C. Youth Lacrosse Club as special guests at their games against Culpeper on May 2. (Photo: FCCPS)MERIDIAN’S ENVIRONMENTAL Club and Sustainability in Action students lead community greening efforts during an Earth Day Extravaganza on Monday. (Photo: Chrissy Henderson)YOUNG LEARNERS enjoy the first free STEM workshops hosted by Acton Academy F.C. and Snapology last week. (Courtesy Photo)FOR World Art Day last weekend, the Meridian Jazz Band performed at the F.C. Farmers Market. (Courtesy Photo) FCNP.com Facebook Twitter LinkedIn