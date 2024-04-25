Around F.C., News

School News & Notes: April 25 – May 1, 2024

by FCNP.com
  • MERIDIAN BOYS Varsity Lacrosse will again welcome youth players from the F.C. Youth Lacrosse Club as special guests at their games against Culpeper on May 2. (Photo: FCCPS)
  • MERIDIAN’S ENVIRONMENTAL Club and Sustainability in Action students lead community greening efforts during an Earth Day Extravaganza on Monday. (Photo: Chrissy Henderson)
  • YOUNG LEARNERS enjoy the first free STEM workshops hosted by Acton Academy F.C. and Snapology last week. (Courtesy Photo)
  • FOR World Art Day last weekend, the Meridian Jazz Band performed at the F.C. Farmers Market. (Courtesy Photo)