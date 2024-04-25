3 New Retail Stores Open In Massive West Falls

10-Acre Site Filling Up & Growing Up Fast

Hoffman and Associates, the nationally-recognized developer in charge of the 10 acres of dense development in West Falls Church, announced three new additions to the growing West Falls neighborhood which will feature 1.2 million square feet of development across nearly 10 acres, the largest development in Falls Church’s history.

The upcoming additions, Honoo Ramen and Bar, Perspire Sauna Studios and Casabella Salon, will bring approximately 8,000 square feet of new offerings to the neighborhood’s pedestrian-friendly retail corridor.

This double-sided corridor with The Commons at the heart will connect The Oak condominiums, the new apartment community, Home2 Suites by Hilton Falls Church, The Wellness Center medical office building, and The Reserve at Falls Church senior living, to engaging shopping, dining and services, further enhancing the neighborhood’s vibrant atmosphere.

“As we near the completion of West Falls later this year, a landmark project in the history of Falls Church, we are pleased to introduce this next wave of restaurants and experiential retailers coming to the neighborhood. From the over 18,000-square-foot outdoor community space, The Commons, to the contemporary residences, dining, shopping and wellness offerings, West Falls is poised to become a dynamic destination and vibrant community in Falls Church,” said Shawn Seaman, President of Hoffman and Associates.

He added, “We look forward to enhancing the community with these new additions. Honoo Ramen and Bar, Perspire Sauna Studios and Casabella Salon will each add something new to the wide range of offerings at West Falls from early education services to dining and wellness.”

Previously announced retailers coming to West Falls include regional favorites Ice Cream Jubilee, Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, fast-casual burger concept BurgerFi, Korean comfort food quick service restaurant SeoulSpice and the early education and preschool program Tierra Encantada, with more to be announced soon. The following newly announced retailers will bring their own unique experiences to West Falls:

Honoo Ramen and Bar is set to open its first location with 4,000 square feet located centrally on The Commons at 153 W Falls Station Boulevard in Fall 2024. It will be a full-service restaurant offering high-quality favorites including Japanese yakitori, traditional Japanese ramen, aburasoba and tsukemen, all made in-house daily.

Perspire Sauna Studio, a national infrared sauna studio company, plans to open its new, nearly 2,000-square-foot location at 7140 Leesburg Pike in Fall 2024. The wellness company provides a luxury experience combining the centuries-old sauna practice with infrared (IR) heat and red-light therapy (RLT), as well as contrast therapy alternating between hot sauna and cold temperature treatments. This will be the first Perspire Sauna Studio in Northern Virginia, opened by two local entrepreneurs.

Casabella Salon, the popular Washington, DC, nail salon, will open its second location with over 2,000 square feet at the base of The Oak at 267 West Falls Station Boulevard in Fall 2024. This location will offer a high-end, high-experience approach to the company’s natural services including manicures, pedicures and nail enhancements.

West Falls serves as a gateway to the City of Falls Church, bringing a pedestrian-friendly environment with bike paths and convenient access to the West Falls Church Metrorail Station as well as Leesburg Pike (Route 7) and Route 66, which are both pivotal connectors of the DMV region.

Central to this development is The Commons, an expansive outdoor space spanning over 18,000 square feet, designed to foster community engagement.

West Falls is the first component of a larger 40-acre community-focused development of the area between Leesburg Pike and the West Falls Church Metrorail Station. This larger development is intended to add an active and pedestrian-friendly area to the vibrant neighborhood that fosters community, sustainability and innovation.

Hoffman and Associates is a nationally recognized leader in both residential and mixed-use development across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Since its founding in 1993, Hoffman and Associates has developed over 75 mixed-use, residential, office and retail projects with an unwavering commitment to sustainable and innovative development that puts community first.

Hoffman and Associates is an industry leader in creating inclusive communities that bring people together and enhance the way they socialize, work and live together. The company has large-scale developments throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, and North Carolina, with a portfolio totaling $6 billion.

Hoffman and Associates is also the managing member of Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, a joint venture with Madison Marquette, which developed The Wharf, a $3.6 billion, 3.5 million-square-foot neighborhood along Washington, D.C.’s waterfront.

Other large-scale, neighborhood developments include Seaboard Station, Union West and Parcel B at Audi Field. Hoffman and Associates’ current residential portfolio includes 4600 Fairfax Drive, The Oak, The Westerly, 2500 Distribution Street, 3200 W Moore Street, Amaris, The Signal, The Point and The Miles. Hoffman & Associates has offices in Washington, D.C. and Raleigh, North Carolina.