Student-Made Documentary Seeks to Empower Afghan Women

By Alex Russell

Salma Faqirzada and Sana Kawoon, who took part in the making of the film. (Photo: Alex Russell)

“On August 15, 2021, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. This event echoed a similar takeover by the Taliban twenty-seven years ago when they ruled Afghanistan for five years, suppressing job opportunities and education for women. Now, they have been in power for just over two years, casting a dark cloud over the lives of Afghan women once again.”

This short overview of the situation in Afghanistan is taken from the opening title card for a very unique and powerful film. Created by Alexandria City High School students Zara Rahimi, Hosai Rasuli, Sana Kawoon, and Salma Faqirzada, “Desperate” is a 9-minute documentary reflecting the experience of Afghan women before and after leaving their homes and transitioning into a new life in the United States.

Already shown at the Del Pepper Community Resource Center in Alexandria and at George Mason University, “Desperate” made its Falls Church debut on the Meridian High School “learning stairs” earlier this month. Presented by Kawoon and Faqirzada, the film combined interviews with Afghan girls who had recently relocated to Northern Virginia with footage taken in Afghanistan around 2021. The film also featured original illustrations by a friend of the filmmakers, reminiscent of the work by contemporary Palestinian artist Sliman Mansour.

The Meridian High screening was made possible by Welcoming Falls Church, a volunteer-based organization that sponsors a variety of events and initiatives in and around the Little City—such as Falls Church Welcoming Week and the Adult and Family Literacy Center—and NoVA RAFT (Resettling Afghan Families Together), a volunteer group working to support newly-arrived Afghan families in the Northern Virginia region.

Earlier that evening, Michelle Parfitt, a member of the Welcoming Falls Church Refugees Operating Committee, shared that the organizers were “expecting 50 people tonight.” By the time the screening started, room on the “learning stairs” was nearly full, packed with a diverse, and captivated, audience.

During their introduction to the film, Kawoon explained that “Desperate” was intended to be the “voice of thousands of Afghan women,” both here and in Afghanistan, adding that “it’s been almost three years and people have forgotten what happened.” Following the screening, during the Q and A portion, Kawoon and Faqirzada spoke about the impetus behind the documentary, explaining that part of the reason “Desperate” exists is to “spread the message to people who forgot about [this issue] or don’t know what’s going on in Afghanistan.”

Faqirzada spoke about seeing Afghan girls protesting for better educational opportunities in their country, yet noticing that “no one heard them. I wanted to do something outside [of] Afghanistan so that [people would hear them].” Both girls underscored that this is an ongoing problem for women and young girls in Afghanistan and for all Afghans who have relocated or seek to relocate to the U.S.

“Desperate” illustrated the immediate danger still facing many Afghan families in a fraught, dangerous, and traumatic environment. As punctuated throughout the film, the aftermath of the Taliban takeover in 2021 continues to reverberate and affect many. Kawoon explained that “education for girls past the sixth grade [in Afghanistan]” is a matter of “life and death.”

Both Kawoon and Faqirzada touched on the importance of special immigrant visas for Afghan translators and interpreters, with Faqirzada stressing that these visas need to be processed faster in order to help families still struggling to leave the country and resettle in the U.S.

Later, when asked about their upcoming plans, Kawoon answered that she wants to “study political economics and international relations” and to find work in that field. Faqirzada said that she wants to “go to George Mason University to become a lawyer.” When discussing their overall impressions of their new home, Kawoon and Faqirzada characterized the U.S. as a place of “safety and progress.” The fact that “Desperate” exists is a testament to the intelligence, tenacity, and strength of the four young women who made it happen.

Caroline Lian, Falls Church City Council; Paul Boesen, Chair, Welcoming Refugees Operating Committee; and Daniel Altman, founder, NoVA RAFT, also provided remarks at the event, showcasing the importance and power of communities organizing and working towards a common goal.

For more information about Welcoming Falls Church and how to get involved, visit welcomingfallschurch.org. To learn about NoVA RAFT and support their ongoing relocation efforts, visit novaraft.org. To learn more about “Desperate” and upcoming English tutoring courses for Afghan children and teens, visit linktr.ee/DesperateDOC.