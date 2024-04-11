The LGBTQ+ Reach: April 11-17, 2024

Bomb Threat at Arlington LGBTQ+ Bar

On Saturday, Freddie’s Beach Bar (555 23rd St., Arlington, VA), the only LGBTQ+ bar in Northern Virginia (since 2001) a family-friendly story hour was hosted by award-winning drag queen Tara Hoot, “Family Fun Story Time Brunch.”

The brunch, which included a drag show “perfect for kids and kids at heart” and promised songs, stories, puppets, and bubbles was disrupted by anti-LGBTQ+ protesters and a bomb threat that forced an evacuation of the venue just before the event began.

After police cleared the venue, with the help of a bomb-sniffing dog from the nearby Pentagon, the families in attendance were able to enjoy the show.

Earlier this week I spoke to Tara Hoot about her show, and the incident at Freddies. Hoot says she created the Family Fun Story Time Brunch in early 2022 at Crazy Aunt Helen’s in D.C. During the show, she reads books like “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” sings about butterflies and unicorns, and performs numbers that are completely age-appropriate. “Think Mr. Rogers in drag,” Hoot said.

Hoot estimates that bomb threats have targeted the event eight separate times, at venues in D.C., Maryland, and now Virginia. Despite this, she isn’t backing down, adding “I won’t let misguided hate and ignorance stop me from doing these shows that bring light and love to so many.”

Similar protests have taken place on at least two separate occasions at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack, in opposition to local drag queen Evita Peroxide holding a monthly family-friendly story hour.

“They are trying to scare us and intimidate us,” said Freddie Lutz, owner of Freddie’s. “We cannot allow them to do that.”

Lutz says the Arlington Police Department has offered to inspect Freddie’s ahead of future events and leave a police cruiser parked in front of the building.

The event returns to Freddie’s on May 4 at 12:00 p.m., and Hoot says “the best way people can support and show they care is by attending the events. They can also be a part of the [counterprotest] group outside, Rainbow Defense Coalition,” which creates a barrier of rainbow umbrellas and positive music between protesters and LGBTQ+ venues.

Safety At Pride Prom

Given the threat at Freddie’s, I feel it important to remind parents and students that NOVA Pride has hired the F.C. Police Department to provide multiple uniformed officers to ensure a safe and fun evening at NOVA Pride Prom (prideprom.org), April 27 at the F.C. Community Center, which also shares a parking lot with the police station.

If You Aren’t At The Table

On Sunday I attended the National Champagne Brunch, an event raising money for the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, which seeks to elect LGBTQ+ candidates across all levels of government.

The event, held at the Grand Hyatt Washington, was sold out, attended by approximately 1,000 pro-equality activists from around the country — including Virginia Sen. Danica Roem (D-Manassas); Virginia Delegates Joshua Cole (D-Fredericksburg), Rozia Henson Jr. (D-Woodbridge), Marcia Price (D-Newport News), and Mark Sickles (D-Springfield); former Pennsylvania State Rep. Brian Sims (D); Capital Pride President Ashley Smith and Past-President Bernie Delia, and so many more.

The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund’s mission to elect LGBTQ+ leaders is simple, but the result is powerful. Since 2018, they have endorsed 1,509 LGBTQ+ candidates for public office from all 50 states. 975 of those candidates (65 percent) won their general elections.

Included among those delivering moving testimonials were Victory Fund board chair Wade Rakes, President and CEO Annise Parker, U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler (D-CA), Delaware state Senator Sarah McBride (D), D.C. Board of Education Member Allister Chang, and Minneapolis city council member Andrea Jenkins (D).

Parker, who made history in 2010 when she was elected mayor of Houston, TX — the first out LGBTQ+ mayor of a major U.S. City — was surprised with an appreciation video from the many leaders she has worked with over the year, including President Bill Clinton, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and a veritable “who’s who” of LGBTQ+ politicians whose elections were supported by Victory Fund efforts under her leadership.

In this area, being around politicians is a part of life. Having grown up here, and being an LGBTQ+ activist for some time, I’ve had my fair share (and then some) of fundraisers, galas, and speeches. I’ve had speakers inspire me before, and I’ve left many events fired up with enthusiasm, but this event was different. Speaker after speaker, the reality of LGBTQ+ rights in 2024 — and the accomplishments and struggles that accompany their pursuit, was presented in a surprisingly humble, relatable, reverent, and realistic manner.

Representation is important. Since 1789, Sen. Butler noted, there have been 2,003 U.S. Senators — but she’s only the 60th woman, 12th Black person, third Black woman, and the first ever out LGBTQ+ Black person to serve in the U.S. Senate.

Having a seat at the table is important, Butler said, because “if they aren’t talking with you, they’re probably talking about you.”

Sen. McBride, who is currently running to become the first Trans member elected to U.S. Congress, had a similar message: “If you aren’t at the table, you’re on the menu.”

The ‘Anti-Woke’ Problem

The “anti-woke” movement we’re seeing among certain conservative groups, in particular Trump supporters, has me truly stumped. How exactly do you reason with someone who’s expressing pride in their cruelty?

The “compassionate conservativism” that George W. Bush once promoted has been abandoned. Instead, kindness and empathy are now antagonized by a group of hateful, cynical, and quite frankly obnoxious right-wing charlatans.