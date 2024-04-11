Business News & Notes: April 11-17, 2024

Call for Nominations: Women in Leadership Awards 2024

Virginia Business is seeking nominations for our fourth annual Women in Leadership Awards. Winning executives will be featured in the July 2024 issue of Virginia Business. Nominations are due by 11:45 p.m. tomorrow, April 12 at surveymonkey.com/r/WomenLeaders2024.

RetirePath Employer Registration

The Commonwealth’s new retirement savings program, RetirePath Virginia, is mandatory for certain Virginia employers and a way to support their employees. The registration deadline for employers eligible in 2023 was February 15, 2024. Businesses that fail to respond may face an annual state penalty of up to $200 per eligible employee. The steps to register your business are simple and there are no employer fees or fiduciary responsibilities. This helpful video previews the onboarding process. tinyurl.com/FCNP0424rp. If you received a RetirePath registration notification but your business is not eligible, respond online to self-certify your exemption. For more information, visit retirepathva.com/employers.

Washington Sinfonietta

Saturday, April 20, 7:30 p.m. at Falls Church Episcopal, The Washington Sinfonietta performs The Romantic Cello. The program features Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 2, in D major, Op. 11, No. 2; Cherubini: Symphony in D major; and Schuman: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 with Eric Kutz on cello. Tickets are available online and at the church and youth under 18 are admitted free. Visit washingtonsinfonietta.org for full details and information about the orchestra.

Women in Wellness Event

Thursday, April 18, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Dr. Sarah Yang of LP Dental and Olivia Jeffers of Karma Yoga and two other female business owners are hosting Building Ourselves Back Up: Women in Wellness, a happy hour celebration of women’s health and wellness. There will be a panel discussion to raise awareness of services and foster a supportive network where professional women learn best practices. Participants will network over drinks and appetizers at NUE Elegantly Vietnamese. Tickets are available now at tinyurl.com/FCNP0424ww.

Scramble Wine Tasting

Scramble is hosting another wine tasting inspired by spring tomorrow, April 12, 5:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m. This overlaps with the weekly Friday Bonanza Deal, 4:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. where all children enter at $12 each and one accompanying adult is free. From 5:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m., the happy hour prices give $2 off glasses of wine and tall cans of beer. The tasting features a signature Wine Cocktail inspired by the Cherry Blossom Festival: a flower wine topped with an Elderflower Syrup and fancy garnish. This will be offered through the end of the month. Those who RSVP by April 11 will get five raffle tickets upon entry and let the desk know if you RSVP’d on Facebook. Additional raffle tickets will be on sale that evening.

Local Cookie Surprise

A dining critic with Arlington Magazine spotlighted Jessica Ogle for the cookie business that she runs out of her home in Falls Church. The cookies tend to be about 4 ounces with surprise fillings. For example, the Birthday Party made with cake batter dough is filled with a bright pink birthday cake pop. She also makes gluten free and dairy free cookies. Cookies may be ordered online and either shipped or picked up at her home.