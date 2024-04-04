Business News & Notes: April 4-10, 2024

Development in Northern Virginia

This afternoon, Andrew Painter will give a presentation on the Development History of Northern Virginia. The Rise of the Region Lecture is presented by the Center for Real Estate Entrepreneurship at the Costello College of Business. The event will be held at George Mason University, Mason Square Campus, in Van Metre Hall in Arlington. Painter is a shareholder with Walsh Colucci Lubeley & Walsh PC.

The lecture will examine how the residential communities developed from the early settlement of Arlington to postwar communities in Fairfax, to the establishment of large-scale communities in western Fairfax and the expansive planned unit developments in Loudoun and Prince William, and then consider the lessons learned as we develop the region’s future.

The program is free and details are found at tinyurl.com/FCNP0424n1

Compass Coffee Is Now Open

Compass Coffee surprised commuters with a soft opening on Monday, April 1 and drew a lot of business. The new coffee shop opened in the former BB&T Branch in The Shops at West Falls Church with two drive-thru lanes, one for in-person orders and the other for online and mobile pick-ups. The café serves hot and cold beverages and breakfast sandwiches and pastries.

This is the second Compass Coffee location to serve paninis.

The grand opening of Compass Coffee (7393 Lee Hwy., Falls Church) will be tomorrow, Friday, April 5, starting at 5:00 a.m.

Virginia Board of Education Listening Sessions

The Virginia Board of Education is holding a series of eight listening sessions across the Commonwealth in an effort to provide greater transparency and awareness of school performance and student outcomes. The Board invites feedback from business leaders on this framework. The local regional session will be held Thursday, April 4, 6:00 p.m. — 7:30 p.m. at Innovation Elementary School (8250 Ashton Ave., Manassas, VA).

For more details on the Virginia Board of Education discussion and actions on the accountability reform, please visit the Board of Education Discussion and Actions on Accountability Reform webpage at tinyurl.com/FCNP0424n2.

Registration for the Listening Sessions is available at tinyurl.com/FCNP0424n3.

Alternatively, you can send your thoughts on the framework directly to the Board via email or letter to boe@doe.virginia.gov by April 19.

SBDS Webinar Teaches to Prepare Your Pitch

The Mason Small Business Development Center, SBDC, is hosting a webinar on April 10, 10:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. that will guide business owners through a step-by-step process of building a business briefing that is invaluable to startups, early stage companies, and those looking to grow.

Participants will learn the five scenarios in the life of a business where the briefing is needed and how to use it in each case, insight and answers for improvement, and how to develop an outline as the basis of a Storyboard.

The session is free and more information is available at tinyurl.com/FCNP0424n4.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org.