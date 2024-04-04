Letters to Editor: April 4-10, 2024

On The Killing of WCK Workers in Gaza

Editor,

During the worst of the pandemic, the World Central Kitchen supported our church in providing hundreds of meals a day to those in need in downtown Washington. We saw first-hand the miracles WCK performs. So, the killing in Gaza of World Central Kitchen workers seems personal and is inexcusable and detestable in the extreme, just as is the killing of other innocent people.

-Dave Snyder

Educate to End Ethnic Cleansing in Palestine

Editor,

I want to express my appreciation and support for Ms. Roth’s message in the opinion piece “Lessons From October 7.” We cannot fall prey to misinformation when so much is at stake in Israel and Palestine. There is no time to waste on hateful distractions or political co-option. Over 30,000 Palestinians have been murdered and Israeli hostages are in more danger than ever due to their government’s abhorrent military actions. The only way forward to a lasting ceasefire, open and copious humanitarian aid, and a free Palestine is through proactive, effective, and well-informed action. As American citizens we are in a unique position to demand an end to US weapon sales to Israel, force a ground corridor for humanitarian aid in Gaza, and secure the safe release of Israeli hostages.

I encourage my neighbors to follow Ms. Roth’s lead and educate themselves so we can bring an end to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and work towards peace in the region.

-Sophia Kachur