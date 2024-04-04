City of Falls Church Crime Report: March 25-31, 2024

Residential Burglary, Gibson St, Mar 25, 1:29 AM, resident arrived home and found their previously secured front door open. No intruder was located by officers who searched the residence and the victim stated nothing was missing or stolen.
Shoplifting, S Washington St, Mar 25, 8:58 AM, an unknown suspect took merchandise without paying. The suspect is described as a black male, between 57” and 59”, 19 to 28 years of age, with long dreadlocks, wearing a multicolor jacket (red, white, and blue), jeans, tennis shoes (black, blue, and white), and large headphones over his ears.
Trespassing, W Broad St, Mar 25, 5:39 PM, a male, 53, of no fixed address, was arrested for Trespassing.
Shoplifting, S Washington St, Mar 25, 11:36 PM, an unknown suspect, described as a Hispanic male, took merchandise without paying.
Shoplifting, S Washington St, Mar 26, 3:12 AM, an unknown suspect took merchandise without paying. The suspect is described as a 6’ black male, wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.
Trespassing, S Washington St, Mar 26, 4:16 PM, a female, 26, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Trespassing.
Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts, Park Ave, between 10 AM and 11:15 AM on March 27, an unknown suspect stole a vehicle’s rear license plate.
Shoplifting, W Broad St, Mar 27, 4:29 PM, an unknown suspect took merchandise without paying. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’ in height, and weighing about 165 pounds, wearing black skinny jeans, black leather jacket, beige hoodie, a medical mask, and black rimmed glasses. Investigation is ongoing.
Larceny from Vehicle, W Broad St, between 11 AM on February 29 and 12 PM on March 7, an unknown suspect took jewelry from a purse inside a vehicle. Investigation is ongoing. (Delayed report).
Stolen Auto, Roosevelt Blvd, between 5 PM, Mar 28 and 8:30 AM, Mar 29, unknown suspect(s) stole a red 2017 Infiniti Q50 “S”.
Assault, N Virginia Ave, Mar 29, 8:37 PM, a group of four known juveniles in a black Volkswagen GTI were shooting pellets from an Orbeez gun at pedestrians at various locations in the City. Two pedestrians advised officers they were hit but stated they were not injured. Investigation continues.
Shoplifting, W Broad St, Mar 30, 7 PM, two black males took merchandise without paying. The first suspect was dressed in all black, with a black hat and a black medical mask, and the second male was wearing gray pants, a gray hoodie, a tan color hat, a white medical mask, and white shoes.