The LGBTQ+ Reach: April 4-10, 2024

J.K., J.K., no L.O.L.

“Harry Potter” series author and nearly (if not) billionaire J.K. Rowling is once again disappointing a generation of fantasy-loving Millennials with her anti-Trans hate speech on X (formerly Twitter), this time in response to a new law that went into effect in Scotland extending the existing “stirring up racial hatred” law to criminalize “stirring up hatred against a group of persons,” which the law notes includes age, disability, race/color/ethnicity, nationality, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity, and variations in sex characteristics.

“I hope every woman in Scotland who wishes to speak up for the reality and importance of biological sex will be reassured by this announcement, and I trust that all women — irrespective of profile or financial means — will be treated equally under the law.” Rowling’s most recent tweet, posted Tuesday after Police Scotland said they were not taking action against the author, though they did say complaints had been received that her tweets violate the new law’s crime of “stirring up hatred” relating to protected characteristics.

The law, called the “Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act,” was approved in March 2021, but did not come into effect until Monday. As mentioned above, it takes a previous law criminalizing “stirring up racial hatred,” and adds a new crime of “stirring up hatred” against additional groups, including Transgender individuals.

Rowling is one of the more prominent conservatives spreading a host of anti-Trans propaganda and disinformation in opposition to the new law. Notably, this appears to follow a pattern of trying to portray Trans rights as a threat or barrier to the rights of cisgender women. A primary complaint is that the law, though extending “new” protections to a host of groups, does not protect women.

Predictably, this “fact” is actually a red herring, as the law was never intended to create “new” protections. The law was introduced after an independent review of existing hate crime laws recommended they be consolidated into a single law. The bill passed with strong support across parties.

One does not have to scroll far (or at all) to see Rowling’s obsession with denigrating Trans people, portraying herself as a defiant feminist, frequently posting or sharing anti-Trans content — specifically anti-Trans women content — implying or outright stating that they are any combination of violent, misogynistic, cross-dressing men… whose rights, they suggest, are a direct threat to the safety and rights of women.

“If you genuinely imagine I’d delete posts calling a man a man, so as not to be prosecuted under this ludicrous law, stand by for the mother of all April Fools’ jokes.” Rowling tweeted ahead of the April 1 enforcement date.

But Scotland Isn’t America, Right?

In America, speech is protected under the first amendment. There are many exceptions — you can’t defame someone through written or verbal communication, threaten somebody, conspire to commit a crime, use “fighting words,” or use language that is extremely sexual or patently offensive, to name a few — but the exceptions are only enforced under strict conditions.

One could argue that allowing repeated public claims, especially when broadcasted, that LGBTQ+ people are some sort of evil — that their rights are a threat to society, or that they are unnatural, engaged in recruiting, or prone to violate or harm children — constitutes defamation.

I don’t expect we’ll see a “stirring up hatred” crime in America — at least not like they have in Scotland — because our legal system tends to err on the side of freedom, especially when it comes to individual speech. Regardless of this discrepancy, the nature of the LGBTQ+ progress in Scotland runs parallel to the progress we’ve seen in the U.S., and elsewhere in the world, relative to each country’s existing legal framework. In this case, the Scotland hate crime law, previously limited to racial hatred, was combined with other hate crime laws to now include all protected groups.

Conservatives seemed prepared for a “Battle Royale” this week — a telling assumption on their part — hyping up fever dreams of a coming “Kristallnacht” where a mob of genderless leftists round them up to answer for their crimes against “woke” ideals, now that “stirring up hate” is illegal in Scotalnd. Despite Rowling’s attempted self-martyrdom, Police Scotland announcing they are not taking action against Rowling for her Tweets just further disproves the narrative that opponents of LGBTQ+ equality are being somehow oppressed by progress.

