Business News & Notes: April 18-24, 2024

Fairview Marriott Refinancing

The Falls Church Marriott in Fairview Park locked in a refinancing deal last week. The owner, Lakewood Hotel Group, refinanced the property for $40 million. Bridge Investment Group provided the loan which was brokered by Gould and Berkadia. The $11 million renovation of the 16-story hotel with 395 rooms was done in 2022 and is said to have increased the hotel’s performance.

Local RAMMY Nominee!

Congratulations to Ellie Bird for being named a finalist in the 2024 RAMMYs. The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) recognizes the region’s restaurant and food service industry. Ellie Bird, owned by Carey and Yuan Tang, is a contender for New Restaurant of the Year. Other finalists include Fava Pot, serving Egyptian Cuisine, for Favorite Fast Bites; Taco Bamba, which opened first in Falls Church, is nominated for Casual Restaurant of the Year; and Glory Days Grill is nominated in the Favorite Gathering Place category. The winners will be announced on Sunday, July 21 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Small Business Symposium

The Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity is hosting the 2024 Small Business Symposium: Meet your business Resources. The event will be held at George Mason University at Mason Square in Arlington’s Van Metre Hall on May 2, 9:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. The following representatives will be in attendance to assist businesses: Virginia Small Business Financing Authority (VSBFA), several Federal, State, and local government agencies, and Non-Government Organizations (NGO). There is no fee but registration is required. Questions may be directed to Chris.Ley@sbsd.virginia.gov.

NVTR Invites Public Comments

Northern Virginia Transportation Authority has 24 candidate projects that are part of the FY2024-2029 Six Year Program (SYP). NVTA is inviting the public to comment on the 24 projects during the public comment period which ends May 19 at 11:59 p.m. The projects total nearly $1 billion in funding requests and include a number of transportation modes such as rail, roadway enhancements, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure upgrades. The feedback form is found at tinyurl.com/FCNP0424sy, or individuals may register to speak, in person or virtually on May 7 at 7:00 p.m., via tinyurl.com/FCNP0424ar.

The Arc of Northern Virginia Team Challenge

Registration has opened for companies, community organizations, school groups, civic clubs, friends, and families to form a team, race or walk together on Saturday, June 1 at Burke Lake Park. This has been popular among companies for teambuilding and to learn about and give back to the local nonprofit. This annual event raises important funds to sustain and strengthen vital programs, services, and advocacy for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Team registrations are due Wednesday, May 1. Visit tinyurl.com/FCNP0424rn.

Chamber Appreciation for Soltys

The Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce announces the departure of our executive assistant, Cathy Soltys. For a decade Cathy has been an integral part of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce and the business community. During her tenure, she has helped improve the operations, membership recruitment, and event management, which have been critical to our long-term success. Nowhere was this more noted and prevalent than during Covid, where her ability to rapidly adapt to changing norms allowed our Chamber to sustain operations and fulfill its mission of supporting the business community through the lock downs and constant regulatory changes. It was her many efforts and hours during this time that positioned the Chamber to exit the pandemic and rapidly achieve pre-pandemic growth levels. While Cathy will be dearly missed both at the office and at events, we wish her all the best on her next adventure.