This Week’s FCKLL Report

By Erika Toman

Team We Show Speed emerged victorious over the valiant Little City Legends. (Photo: Amanda Alderson)

This past weekend, the Falls Church Kiwanis Little League celebrated the official start of the season as families, friends, and baseball enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the much-anticipated Little League Opening Day Parade. Led by a procession of young baseball players decked out in their uniforms, the parade showcased the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship that defines our community. Opening Day marked the beginning of a season filled with exciting games, unforgettable moments, and lifelong friendships. It was a day to celebrate the love of the game and the invaluable lessons learned both on and off the field.

The Majors game of the week was an exciting Wednesday night match-up, team We Show Speed (coached by David Izawa, sponsored Beyer Volvo) emerged victorious over the valiant Little City Legends (coached by Ryan Alderson, sponsored by Kirk’s Army) with a final score of 3-1. Simon Coho shone on the mound as the starting pitcher for We Show Speed, by recording six outs over two innings. Emmett Grenfell followed him by delivering 3.2 innings of stellar performance, including one strikeout and allowing just three hits. Aidan Izawa sealed the deal, closing out the game with final strikeout.

Will Wood’s single paved the way for Lucas Richards to dash across home plate, putting We Show Speed on the scoreboard in the first inning. The Little City Legends, refusing to back down, fought back and managed to tie the game in the second inning. It wasn’t until the bottom of the fifth inning that Izawa broke the deadlock. John Coomes JR came through in the clutch, driving in a crucial run that propelled his team to victory. We Show Speed’s offensive efforts were bolstered by Wood, Richards, and Izawa, each contributing hits to their team’s impressive tally.

The Little City Legends put up a formidable defense, led by starting pitcher Luca Pipia. Pipia showcased his talent by allowing just one run and three hits while striking out an impressive nine batters over four innings. Tig Fatzinger and Grayson Valudes led the offensive charge for the Legends, each delivering two hits, while Pipia and Ryan Alderson also contributed with hits of their own.

Notable performances this week: Ryan Alderson hit two home runs for the Little City Legends. Luca Pipia also had his first home run of the season.

FCKLL Majors Season Standings

(as of April 15)

Expos • 4-1

(Sponsored by Load Side Electric)

Commandos • 2-3

(Sponsored by NDI Custom Homes)

TBD • 4-1

(Sponsored by RPI Advisors)

Little City Legends • 2-3

(Sponsored by Kirk’s Army)

We Show Speed • 2-3

(sponsored by Beyer Volvo)

Clouds • 1-4

(Sponsored by Evergreene Homes)