Letters to Editor: April 18-24, 2024

The Fight to End Child Marriage

Editor,

Between 2000 and 2018, over 300,000 minors were married in the United States. In most of these cases, young girls were married to adult men.

Every child deserves the chance to grow up in safety, without the threat of forced marriage, domestic violence, or other harm. That’s why, in 2016, the Tahirih Justice Center — a national nonprofit based in Falls Church — championed a reform to end child marriage in our own back yard. Ultimately, legislators fell short of ending child marriage altogether but made Virginia the first state to limit marriage to legal adults, i.e. 18-year-olds or court emancipated 16- and 17-year-olds. This campaign is what sparked the national movement to end child marriage. Since then, 35 states have taken action to strengthen their laws, with 11 states ending child marriage completely.

On April 8, Virginia finished what it started 8 years ago and became the 12th state to end child marriage without exceptions. We could not be prouder to have been a part of this effort. This momentous victory is due to the incredible work of numerous advocates. We are especially grateful to Virginia Delegate Karen Keys-Gamarra, the 2024 bill sponsor, and Delegate Marcus Simon, whose leadership on the Courts of Justice committee was critical to this success.

Most importantly, this could not have happened without the survivors who bravely shared their experiences with inspiring resiliency and strength. We carry their stories along with those of all the survivors we have had the privilege to know and serve.

While this moment is a cause for celebration, our work is far from over. Girls in the U.S. are only as safe as the weakest law allows. We hope Washington D.C. will follow Virginia’s lead and take action to end child marriage in the nation’s capital. The Tahirih Justice Center will continue to work closely with survivor advocates and fellow experts to eliminate child marriage in our region and throughout the U.S. Together, we’re working to end violence against women and girls and make this country safer for all of us.

-Archi Pyati & Casey Carter Swegman

Towing in F.C.: An Unholy Alliance

Editor,

We recently had the misfortune to be involved in an automobile accident in the Little City. To add to our woes, we found that the city has an exclusive towing agreement with Blair forcing drivers to use only their towing services. To further aggravate the situation, Blair strong arms the hapless drivers into towing the damaged vehicles to their own impound lot or requires a $500 cash payment to have a vehicle moved elsewhere. In contrast, Fairfax County allows for a choice of towing companies and destinations under the same circumstances.

The former arrangement speaks to an unholy alliance between Blair and FCC, is consumer unfriendly, and raises the specter of petty corruption on the part of city officials.

-Charles Stevens