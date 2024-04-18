Community News & Notes: April 18-24, 2024

THE FALLS CHURCH Education Foundation board of directors met for a reunion last weekend. (Photo: Suzanne Hladky)

Falls Church Arts Exhibit, ‘Flora and Fauna’ opens April 20

Sixty-one artworks from an equal number of artists will be on exhibit when Falls Church Arts introduces “Flora and Fauna: Thriving or Threatened,” an all-media art show. The exhibit will open with an evening reception on Saturday, April 20, from 7-9 p.m. Exhibiting artists will be on hand to share their process and inspiration. The highlight of the evening will be the announcement of the Juror’s Choice Award. The reception is free and is open to the public.

For “Flora and Fauna: Thriving or Threatened,” artists were asked to submit work that celebrates the beauty and diversity of the natural world or explores the challenges it faces. Renowned artist and instructor Bryan Jernigan is the juror for this timely show.

Jernigan described his reactions to the artworks submitted for Flora & Fauna. “I was blown away by the number of works as well as the quality of the entries. My goal for the show was to get as much artistic representation as possible, so I chose one piece from each of the artists represented. One of the most exciting things about this show is the breadth of mediums presented. It’s not just about paintings. It’s about paintings in oils, acrylics and watercolor, photography, quilting, sculpture, ink, fabric, and much more.”

“The amount of talent in this show is truly amazing, the thoughts shared by these artists around the endangered nature of these flora and fauna is deep and heartfelt. Everyone who entered should be so proud of the work they continue to make. This show is a must-see!”

“Flora and Fauna: Thriving or Threatened” will be on view from April 20 — June 9, 2024, at the Falls Church Arts gallery (700-B W. Broad St., Falls Church). Admission is free. For hours, or to view online, visit fallschurcharts.org.

OSS Society President Speaks at Chamber Networking Event

Charles Pinck, president of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) Society of Washington, D.C., was the guest speaker at the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon at the Italian Cafe this week.

Pinck presented two fascinating short documentaries on the work of the Office of Strategic Services during World War 2.

The OSS was restructured to become the Central Intelligence Agency following the war.

‘Dog and Jog’ is Back at Westmoreland Park April 27

Dog and Jog is an annual event with competitive and non-competitive elements that allow you and your dog to win cool prizes while enjoying a fun walk around Westmoreland State Park.

The event is a non-competitive 3K race, though competition does come into play to receive titles including “Craziest Tail Wagger” and “Most Enthusiastic.”

No pre-registration is required, but proof of immunizations must be shown the day of the event.

Staff from the Westmoreland County Animal Shelter will be at the event to discuss animal adoptions as well as accept donations for the shelter. Donations can include, but are not limited to, dog or cat food, toys, blankets and bedding.

“We like providing an atmosphere at the park where guests can bring their dogs for a nice walk as well as giving back to the community,” said Westmoreland Assistant Park Manager Alyssa Menard. “Seeing all the smiles, wagging tails and variety of dogs is the part I like best about this event. It’s never a bad day when you get to pet a dog.”

There will also be a K9 squad exhibition, where you can watch these working dogs in action.

Two Time Cancer Survivor Launches Fundraiser for Clinic

Culmore Clinic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free healthcare access to its majority immigrant population in and around Bailey’s Crossroads, announced an inspiring initiative by local Fairfax woman, Pat Hynes. With a commitment to paying it forward Hynes, an Arlington County elementary school teacher, has launched a fundraising campaign in support of Culmore Clinic and its patients.

Culmore Clinic serves its community with a predominantly volunteer staff, offering a comprehensive range of services including primary care, vision, dental, lab testing, women’s health, colorectal and cervical cancer screenings, and more. Notably, the Clinic ensures culturally sensitive care and promotes health literacy for all by providing highly-trained interpreters and translation technology for its patients at no cost to them.

Hynes’ journey towards this philanthropic endeavor was shaped by her own health challenges. In 2004, she received diagnoses of both breast cancer and melanoma, despite no family history of either condition. Prompted by caution, she underwent screenings, leading to the early detection of breast cancer and subsequent treatment. Making various health appointments after her recent breast cancer treatment, a dermatologist identified melanoma 6 months later, reinforcing the importance of preventive care.

Now, twenty years after her diagnosis, Hynes is healthy and deeply appreciative of her access to quality healthcare and community support. In celebration of her 20th anniversary of being cancer-free, she aims to ensure her neighbors have similar access and opportunities for survival.

Hynes’ fundraising campaign, “20k for 20 years: It’s Time to Bridge the Healthcare Access Gap,” seeks to raise $20,000 for Culmore Clinic. The campaign has launched online and there will be an in person celebration at Culmore Clinic on Tuesday, April 23 at 6pm, featuring a meet and greet with Hynes, Culmore Clinic staff and volunteers, and guided tours of the facility. In addition, Mason District Supervisor Andres Jimenez will be in attendance. He is the former Board Treasurer for Culmore Clinic and longtime supporter. The event is free and open to the public with RSVP.

Commenting on her initiative, Pat Hynes stated, “My own health journey has taught me the vital importance of accessible healthcare and community support. I am grateful for the care I received and am determined to extend the same opportunities to others. Supporting Culmore Clinic aligns perfectly with my mission to ensure everyone has a chance at a healthy life.”

Culmore Clinic invites the community to join in supporting Hynes’ campaign and its mission of providing healthcare access to all.

To learn more about the fundraiser and how to contribute, visit culmoreclinic.org/patsreception.