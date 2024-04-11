Kensington Honors Louise Terwilliger, a Living Legend

Courtesy Kensington Falls Church

Military Women’s Memorial Ambassador, retired Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Carol Rhan, presenting Louise Terwilliger with the Living Legend award. (Photo: Courtesy Kensington)

Military Women’s Memorial Ambassador, retired Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Carol Rhan, presenting Louise Terwilliger with the Living Legend award. (Photo: Courtesy Kensington)

In a heartfelt ceremony held last Sunday, April 7, The Kensington Falls Church proudly celebrated the extraordinary life of Louise Terwilliger, a remarkable woman whose service to our nation during World War II has left an indelible mark on history. At the age of 106, Louise Terwilliger was honored as a Living Legend by the Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation.

Originally from Boston, Louise Terwilliger joined the Navy Reserve at the young age of 24, receiving her commission as a Navy Nurse in August 1941. Throughout her years of service, she displayed unwavering commitment and courage, serving at various naval hospitals across the country. From the Naval Training Center in Norman, Oklahoma, to the Naval Hospital on Mare Island near San Francisco, and even at Naval Base Hospital No. 8 in Pearl Harbor, Louise tended to the sick and wounded with compassion and skill.

The presentation of the Living Legend Proclamation at The Kensington Falls Church was a momentous occasion, attended by residents and honored guests alike. Military Women’s Memorial Ambassador, retired Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Carol Rhan, had the privilege of formally presenting Louise Terwilliger with this well-deserved recognition.

The Kensington’s Spring Fling Champagne Brunch provided the perfect backdrop for this special event, bringing together community members to pay tribute to a true trailblazer whose legacy will inspire generations to come.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Louise Terwilliger, a living testament to the courage and resilience of our nation’s military women. Her story serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for all who have the privilege of knowing her.