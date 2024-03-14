Meridian Spring Sports Start, Girls Lacrosse Picks up Win

With basketball now in the rearview mirror, it’s a quick turnaround to Spring sports season, where Meridian High School will feature teams in a plethora of sports including baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, and tennis. Three of them were in action at home on Tuesday night to open up their 2024 campaigns, and though baseball lost 3-1 in extra innings and softball fell 12-5 (both to Kettle Run), the girls’ lacrosse squad played Lightridge and had a bit better luck.

The Mustangs returned nearly every notable offensive player from last season, including Lila Deering, Ally Campbell, Caroline Carmody, Cassie DuBois, and Tilly and Zoe Gale. Campbell quickly asserted herself as the top scoring threat for the night, finding the back of the net 19 seconds into the game to give Meridian a 1-0 lead, and then two more times in the first eight minutes while Carmody also scored. The Mustangs led 4-1 after Campbell’s third goal, and Hannah Rosenbusch and Tilly Gale tacked on a few more while Lightridge also got one back before the end of the first quarter.

Campbell added another in the second period while Gale scored two more times to give Meridian a 9-4 advantage at the break, and though Lightridge got back within three early in the second half, they’d get no closer as the girls earned a 16-9 win in their opener. Campbell scored six times in total while the older of the Gale girls had three, and Lila Deering accounted for four tallies.

They’ll be back on the field on Friday when they play at Independence. Meanwhile, softball is at Wakefield on Thursday and baseball is off until the weekend when they compete in tournament play at Washington-Liberty High School.