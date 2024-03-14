City of Falls Church Crime Report: Week of March 4-10, 2024

Driving on Suspended License, W Annandale Rd, Mar 4, 2:37 PM, a male, 61, of Bristow, was arrested for Driving on Suspended License.
Animal Bite, S Virginia Ave/Sherrow Ave, Mar 6, 8:32 AM, victim reported they were scratched and their dog was bitten by another dog that got loose from its yard.
Fraud – Credit Card, Roosevelt Blvd, Mar 7, 8:52 AM, victim reported buying a gift card for a scammer that claimed they owed money.
Simple Assault/Threats, W Broad St, Mar 7, 4:34 PM, two victims reported being assaulted by an identified suspect; one of the victims was also threatened after the fact. Prosecution was declined by both victims. Other Jurisdiction
Warrant Service, Hillwood Ave, Mar 7, 11 PM, a female, 22, of Fairfax County, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.
No Valid Operator’s License, 16th St N, Mar 8, 9:39 AM, a male, 22, of Burke, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
Destruction of Property, N Roosevelt St/Roosevelt Blvd, Mar 8, 1:05 PM, a report was taken for graffiti.
Simple Assault, S Maple Ave, Mar 9, 3:50 PM, victim reported being assaulted by an identified suspect.