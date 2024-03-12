School News & Notes: March 7-13, 2024

THE MUSTANG Wrestling team has enjoyed strong regional showings leading up to the state championships in May. (Photo: Kish Rafique)

FCCPS faculty members delivered a presentation on the “Creating Welcoming and Courageous Spaces” initiative, which is dedicated to enhancing inclusivity and resilience among students.

STUDENTS AND STAFF at Oak Street Elementary created colorful ceramic fish for a wall sculpture for nearby Tripps Run. (Photo: FCCPS)

SENIOR GRANT GREINER took on the role (and eyebrows) of Leonid Brezhnev in an I.B. World History class mock trial evaluating the legacy of Henry Kissinger, part of their Cold War studies. (Photo: Josh Singer)

MUSTANG Track & Field sent Ally Campbell (left) and Joseph Ziayee to the 3A State competition at Liberty University last week. (Photo: FCCPS)

Following last week’s tryouts, which had a record turnout, the Meridian Girls Varsity Tennis Team began its 2024 Spring season this week. Upper row (l to r): Era Inglis-Nela, Hannah Au, Misato Kasumi, Ash Yin, Riva Rath, Laura Gavashelishvili, Jasmine Cidon; Lower row (l to r): Yaroslava Solohub, Ellie Bruce, Charlotte Rice, Sofia Moultrie Martinez, Lilja Anderson, Joyce Tadesse Kassa; not pictured: Ana Vuckovic. (Photo: FCCPS)

The Henderson After School Social Club met to create STEM-based projects. (Photo: FCCPS)

ACTON ACADEMY Falls Church learners presented Game Design quests at their Public Exhibition, designed to practice taking a project from inception to completion. (Photos: Acton Academy F.C.)

“Hollow” by Zoe Kuo won Honorable Mention in the Digital Art category at the 2024 Scholastic Art Awards. (Photo: FCCPS)

The Meridian High School Wind Ensemble delivered an outstanding performance at the District X Assessment, achieving consecutive superior ratings at the highest difficulty level. (Photo: FCCPS)

KIMBERLY Heddings was named FCCPS Director of Assessment and Accountability after a nationwide search. (Photo: FCCPS)

11th Grade College Information Night on Thursday March 7

The Meridian High School student services team would like to invite Juniors and their families to attend our annual Junior College Information Night. The evening will cover how to build a balanced college list, the contents of a college application, tasks to complete to apply, and more.

Note: there will not be a streamed option. If families cannot participate in the in-person presentation, a recording will be posted to the Meridian High School webpage.

Meridian Girls Wrestling Makes Strides at State Championships with Top Rankings and Wins

The Girls Wrestling team wrapped up an exciting season this past weekend at the State Championships in Woodbridge! Going into the competition, two wrestlers made state rankings, with Jojo Cummings ranked 9th (138-pound weight class) and Mikayla Turner ranked 7th (145-pound weight class). This weekend, more than 408 girls from over 140 schools participated in the second official State Championship Tournament, a testament to the momentum carrying this sport forward in Virginia. Girls Wrestling is currently in the process of becoming a sanctioned sport, thanks in no small part to the efforts of the Meridian Coaches and Wrestlers in this and previous years.

Leading up to the state tournament, Meridian Wrestlers had a strong showing in several regional tournaments. At the December Madison Mashup Tournament, Jojo Cummings (138) and Mikayla Turner (144) took 2nd place in their respective weight classes. In January, at the Orange County Tournament, Campbell Sharon (107) took 6th place, Megan Carpenter (120) took 3rd place, Alta Copeland (126) took 6th place, and Mikayla Turner (144) took 5th place in their respective weight classes. At the JV Super Regional Tournament, Campbell Sharon (107) took 4th place, Megan Carpenter (120) took 3rd place, Alta Copeland (126) took 3rd place, and Mikayla Turner (144) took 2nd place.

Wrestlers fought some strong competition at the States, but Mikayla Turner came away with two wins, and both Sofia Lambrecht and Jojo Cummings won one of their matches. Megan Carpenter and Alta Copeland also traveled to States and participated in some tough matches.

FCCPS School Board Advances Inclusivity and Budget Planning in Latest Meeting

At last night’s school board meeting, FCCPS Secondary Campus associate principals, counselors, and other team members delivered a compelling presentation on the “Creating Welcoming and Courageous Spaces” initiative, which is dedicated to enhancing inclusivity and resilience among students. The initiative, driven by the vision of leveraging education for a more harmonious world, encompasses a range of actions and programs designed to tackle discrimination and foster a sense of community. Key initiatives include the establishment of a committee for the creation of educational content, discussions aimed at addressing racial incidents, and the integration of lessons focusing on setting expectations, establishing norms, and empowering students. Additionally, the board engaged in a debate regarding the involvement of parents as athletic coaches. It concluded its third FY 2024-2025 Budget Work Session, addressing pertinent budgetary queries.

Save The Date: Hippo Tiger Giraffe Games 2024

Meridian, Elementary families and fans can mark their calendars for April 20, announced this week as the date for the 2024 Hippo Tiger Giraffe Games.

Save The Date: FCEF Gala

On May 17 the Falls Church Education Foundation will host its annual Gala & Auction at the Washington Golf & Country Club (3017 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington, VA). This year the event will celebrate the 20th anniversary of FCEF, and include live entertainment, a casino, dinner, beverages, a silent and live auction, and more! Tickets are $150 and available at fcedf.org/gala.

Gala proceeds go directly to FCEF initiatives, including scholarships, the Family Assistance Fund, and Super Grants.

Securly Home Parent Information Session

The Secondary Campus is offering a Parent Information session for families with students in grades 8-12 about Securly Home on March 6th and March 19th in the Meridian High School Library from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Securly Home is a service allowing families to monitor the web traffic (and much more) of their students’ FCCPS devices while at home. Parents and guardians enrolled in the system will automatically receive a weekly Activity Report for each student in their household.

Oak Street Elementary Unveils ‘Our School Makes a Difference’ Art Project with Artist Marc Robarge

This year’s “Artist in Residency” at Oak Street Elementary is a project titled “Our School Makes a Difference.” Tripps Run, the small stream adjacent to Oak St, runs in a meandering line to the Potomac River, Chesapeake Bay, and finally, the Atlantic, connecting our community to the greater world. Marc Robarge, Artist in Residence, will lead students and staff at Oak Street in creating colorful ceramic fish that will make up a wall sculpture featuring a large school of fish swimming on a blue wall at the school’s back entrance. Each fish is part of the school, representing our community. The fish symbolize life in the Tripps Run water cycle, connecting the local to the global. Third and fourth grades have units of inquiry related to individuality, connection, diversity, geography, and ocean sciences. The fifth grade explores how passion can lead to action in the community. This school-wide project allows students to engage creatively in their community and reflect on how their actions can have a broader impact.

Meridian Seniors Dive into Cold War Legacy with Kissinger Mock Trial in IB World History Class

Seniors in Ms. Roe’s IB World History course participated in a mock trial where they evaluated the legacy of Henry Kissinger as part of their study of the Cold War. The students researched and gathered primary source documents to submit and present as exhibits, prepared witness testimonies, cross-examined the other team with effective lines of questioning, and got into their roles. It was an excellent way for students to act as thinkers as they evaluated not only Kissinger’s role in negotiations and conflicts across different regions but also the roles of Brezhnev and Nixon during detente.

Senior George Salmoiraghi played Kissinger, while Senior Grant Greiner took on the role (and eyebrows) of Leonid Brezhnev.



Campbell and Ziayee Shine at 3A State Indoor Track & Field Championships

This week, the Mustangs ended their inaugural Indoor Track & Field season on a high note as Joseph Ziayee & Ally Campbell took on the 3A State at Liberty University. Ziayee ran a tactical race in his 1000m, waiting for the perfect moment to make his move and get in position to take home a State medal. He finished 4th place with a personal record of 2:35.78 and earned All-State honors. Campbell also ran a smart race as she timed her kick to perfection to grab the win in her heat in 42.58, earned a personal record, and placed 9th overall, four spots better than her ranking coming into the meet.



Meridian Robotics to Host FIRST Robotics Competition

The Meridian High School Robotics Team will host a FIRST Robotics competition with 34 Robotics Teams from Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. from Saturday, March 23rd to Sunday, March 24th, for the first time in their 20-year history. FIRST Robotics is a non-profit organization that aims to inspire young people to become science and technology leaders by engaging them in mentor-based programs that build skills in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). The organization offers a variety of robotics programs for students of all ages, including the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) for high school students, FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) for middle and high school students, and FIRST LEGO League (FLL) for elementary and middle school students. These programs involve designing, building, and programming robots for various challenges and competitions. FIRST Robotics also provides opportunities for students to work with industry professionals and mentors to develop real-world skills and experience in STEM fields.

The event is free to spectators. We are looking for volunteers to support this event in our concession stand (supported by the generous support of our Athletic Boosters). Sign up for the concession stand here.

If you have expertise in STEM and would like to serve as a Judge, please follow these directions to register with FIRST Robotics.

Girls Tennis Record Turn Out for TryOuts

Following last week’s tryouts, which had a record turnout, the Meridian Tennis Team – Girls Varsity began its 2024 Spring season this week.

FCEF Teacher of the Year Finalists Announced

The schools announced finalists for Falls Church Education Foundation Teacher of the Year in February. The school-selected finalists are now candidates for the FCEF Teacher of the Year Award: to Eric Duchaj (Individuals and Societies Teacher, Meridian High School), Sara Tennyson (Special Education Teacher, Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School), Tosin Adetoro (STEAM Teacher, Oak Street Elementary School), and Kate Mahr (Special Education Teacher, Mt. Daniel Elementary School).

Additionally, all 34 FCCPS employees nominated for an award this year received a booklet of letters of support submitted by the community. Nearly 400 letters were submitted, providing glowing recommendations and congratulations for each person.

All four FCCPS Employee Recognition Awards winners will be announced in April.

Meridian TV Episode 11 Ready To View

Meridian’s favorite broadcasting club is going strong, with its eleventh episode ready for viewing! This time around, get excited for Hugo’s Food Review at La Tingeria, a special Black History Month segment, tons of news from Meridian and Falls Church, and a very legitimate Antarctica conspiracy theory. Plus, stay tuned until the very end for a special bonus! If any of that sounds vaguely intriguing, be sure to support the Meridian High School TV club and enjoy this brand-new episode!

Volunteer at International Night on Saturday, March 16

International Night is an annual event hosted by the Falls Church Elementary PTA in partnership with Welcoming Falls Church, MHS International Club, MHS Asian American Student Association, MHS Art Club, and MHS Welcoming Falls Church Club that celebrates the fantastic international diversity in our community. The event features educational booths and activities highlighting different countries and regions, performances of various cultural traditions, and food from around the world.

Held on Saturday, March 16 at Meridian High School, the program includes:

5:00 – 6:45 pm – Educational tables & activities and Buffet Dinner

6:45 – 7:30 pm – Entertainment

A taste of the world’s cuisines is a highlight: food donated by local restaurants and by the Falls Church community is one of the event’s biggest attractions.

Lots of volunteers are needed to make International Night happen! If you have questions about the event, please contact Velika Peterson at 202-985-8852 or velika.k@gmail.com. If you have questions about contributing food, please contact Angela Duong at 202-390-5310 or angela.gaw@gmail.com.

2024 Scholastic Art Awards

Several students from Meridian High School accepted the challenge and took the opportunity to submit some of their best artwork to this year’s Scholastic Art competition. There were over 4,000 outstanding entries from the Fairfax County region alone.

Among those entries, two students from Meridian High School received Honorable Mention Awards: Zoe Kuo and Naomi Lewis. all of the students who submitted work to Scholastics this year as all of the work was extremely sophisticated and deserving of mention.

Attention Sports Families – Join the Athletics Boosters

The Mustang Athletics Boosters supports athletes through scholarships, stipends to each team, funding for capital improvements to the school and athletic complex. As a member, you will have the benefit of attending your child’s home regular-season games at a discount!

Different levels are available, including:

Different levels are available

COLT: includes online student directory, magnet, baseball hat OR knit cap & 15 game vouchers — $125

MUSTANG: includes online student directory, magnet, stadium cushion, baseball hat OR knit cap & 25 game vouchers — $250

THE HERD FAMILY PASS: includes online student directory, magnet, sport decals (up to 3 sports), fleece stadium blanket, baseball OR knit cap & FREE admission pass for ALL household members for ALL regular season home games for the entire school year.

Join the MABA and support Meridian athletics here.

Help With Mulch Delivery

Athletes and parents from all 26 FCCPS athletic teams are needed to help with the annual Mulch Day Fundraiser on March 16. Check out the sign up to see your team’s time slot and volunteer needs.

2024 Yearbooks for each school are available to purchase online.

Mount Daniel Yearbook

The code to order is 6859624

The price is $15

Deadline is Friday, April 12th

Oak Street Yearbook

The code to order is 14931724

The price is $15

Deadline is Monday, May 20th

Henderson MS Yearbook

The price is $45

Deadline is Wednesday, May 1

Meridian High School

The price is $88

Deadline is Tuesday, April 30

Student Representatives Needed for City Boards and Commissions

Parents: are your students looking to learn about city government and civic engagement while making a difference in our Falls Church City Community? Are they seeking good volunteer opportunities for CAS hours and their college application resumes? Would a one-evening-per-month commitment work for their schedule?

All High School Students are invited to apply to become a Citizens for a Better City (CBC) Youth Representative to one of Falls Church City’s Boards, Commissions, or Community Organizations. This position will give them CAS hours and a chance to learn about and engage with our city government.

Who is eligible to apply?

All Falls Church City High school-aged students enrolled in grades 9 through 11 are eligible to apply, including homeschooled and private school students. Our selection process focuses on their interest and commitment.

How to apply?

Applications are available now online at the CBC Youth Representatives Website at youthrepsinitiative.net and in the MHS Guidance Department.

What are the important dates?

Application Deadline: Friday, April 5

Student Interviews: Thursday, May 2; Friday, May 3; Saturday, May 4; & Monday, May 6

Announcement of Selected Students: Mid-May

Swearing in at City Council Meeting: Fourth week in May

Who do I contact with questions?

The CBC YRI Committee Chairman:

Julie Krachman

Cell: 202-321-5824

Email: juleskrac@aol.com

Straight Superior Ratings: MHS Wind Ensemble Triumphs at District Assessment

The 55-member Meridian High School Wind Ensemble delivered an outstanding performance at the District X Assessment, which featured high schools from Fairfax County and Alexandria. The ensemble achieved consecutive superior or I ratings, showcasing exceptional performance in executing an intricate and demanding program at the highest difficulty level.

The superior ratings were awarded for stage performance and sight-reading, where the group performed music they had never encountered before. The program showcased various pieces, starting with a patriotic march, “The Chimes of Liberty.” The ensemble tackled Julie Giroux’s programmatic composition “Khan,” based on the life of Genghis Khan, and Holsinger’s dynamic piece “Abram’s Pursuit.” The achievement reflects the students’ dedication, who devoted significant time to after-school rehearsals in preparation for this prestigious event.

The MHS wind ensemble’s next performance is at Carnegie Hall in New York City on April 1st. If you want to attend this performance, tickets can be purchased here.

Heddings Named FCCPS Director of Assessment and Accountability After Nationwide Search

Ms. Kimberly Heddings has been selected as the next Director of Assessment and Accountability in FCCPS, succeeding the retiring Dr. Peter Weilenmann.

After a national search that attracted multiple highly qualified and experienced candidates, Ms. Heddings emerged as the top selection.

Ms. Heddings has held numerous leadership roles in Fairfax County Public Schools’s Office of Assessment and Reporting. She most recently worked as an Educational Specialist for Accountability Programs in the Office of Assessment and Reporting. A hallmark of her work included analyzing student, instructional, and assessment data to fulfill external reporting requirements and internal requests.

Kimberly routinely collaborated closely with the Director of Assessment and Reporting and the Policy and Administration Team to ensure all federal, state, and local policies were implemented with clarity and fidelity across all FCPS schools and assessment programs. She was also responsible for ongoing data collection and analysis for various state, local, and external assessments (SOL, WIDA, SAT, CogAT, etc.) to ensure equitable opportunities for ALL students while maintaining compliance with all requirements and expectations. Ms. Heddings’ unique and varied experiences in school assessment and division-level reporting have prepared her well to serve as Director of Assessment and Accountability successfully.

Kim will be transitioning into the position beginning on Monday, March 18th. During that time, she will visit schools, set up her office, and shadow Dr. Weilenmann at meetings.

Mustang Athletics Department Announces Team Achievements:

The Mustang Athletics Department has announced the following achievements:

Girls Basketball Team Awards

Maureen Tremblay – Northwestern District Player of the Year (1st Team All District) & Region 3 B Player of the Year (1st Team All Region)

Ellie Friesen – 1st Team All District; 1st Team All Region

Nora Stufft – 2nd Team All District; 2nd Team All Region

Charlotte Lieu – 2nd Team All District; 2nd Team All Region

Boys Basketball Team Awards:

Dylan Martino – 1st team all district and player of the year; 1st team all region

Grant Grenier – 1st team all district; 2nd team all region

Jarret Jardine – 1st team all district; 2nd team all region

Will Davis – 2nd team

John Lyman – honorable mention

FCCPS Aligns with New CDC COVID-19 Guidance, Ending Mandatory Five-Day Isolation

In light of recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the mandated five-day isolation period for individuals testing positive for COVID-19 is no longer in effect. Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) will adhere to this updated policy immediately, eliminating the requirement for a five-day isolation for students and staff diagnosed with COVID-19. Return to school or work is permitted once individuals have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the aid of fever-reducing medications and have shown an improvement in symptoms.

To support our community in navigating this endemic phase of COVID-19, FCCPS will continue to offer free rapid COVID-19 testing to all students and staff through our health clinics, ensuring that testing remains accessible to those who need it. We encourage everyone within our school community to exercise caution and stay home if experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, or congestion to help prevent the spread of illnesses.

For further details on the CDC’s revised guidelines and how they influence our school’s health policies, please consult the full guidance or contact your school’s health clinic with any specific questions or concerns. Read more information on FCCPS website.