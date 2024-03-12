City Manager to Present Proposed Budget on April 1, Opportunities for Public Comment

via City of Falls Church Office of Communications

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 — City Manager Wyatt Shields will be joined by the Superintendent and School Board to present the proposed Fiscal Year 2025 Budget and Capital Improvements Program (CIP) at the City Council meeting on Monday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be live streamed on the City’s website (fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings) and FCCTV on select cable providers (RCN channel 2 and Verizon channel 35). After the meeting, the video will be available on the City’s website and YouTube channels.



The budget meeting schedule is posted on the City’s website calendar (fallschurchva.gov/BudgetCalendar) and the budget webpage (fallschurchva.gov/Budget). Budget documents and meeting videos will be posted to fallschurchva.gov/Budget as they become available.



The City invites the public to in-person and virtual budget and CIP meetings, including two Town Halls.



FY 2025 Budget and CIP Meetings

Monday, April 1: City Manager and School Board Present the Proposed Budget and CIP at the City Council Work Session (7:30 p.m.)

Thursday, April 4: Town Hall #1: In-person and virtual (7 p.m.)

Monday, April 8: First Reading of Budget Ordinance, Tax Rates, & CIP at the City Council Meeting (7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 24: Town Hall #2: In-person and virtual (noon)

Monday, April 29: Public Hearing of Budget Ordinance, Tax Rates, & CIP at the City Council Meeting (7:30 p.m.)

Monday, May 13: Second Reading, Public Hearing, and Final Consideration of Budget Ordinance, Tax Rates & CIP; Anticipated Adoption at the City Council Meeting (7:30 p.m.)

How to Contact City Council or Comment on the Budget Development Process

Send Comments in Writing: Email the City Council at cityclerk@fallschurchva.gov. Emails are provided to City Council daily and summarized at the next regular City Council meeting during the “Summary of Written Comments” agenda item.

Email the City Council at cityclerk@fallschurchva.gov. Emails are provided to City Council daily and summarized at the next regular City Council meeting during the “Summary of Written Comments” agenda item. Speak at Regular Meetings: City Council meetings are generally held the second and fourth Mondays of every month at 7:30 p.m., except during recess in August and December, and on holidays. There is a general public comment period at the beginning of each meeting. Legally-required public hearings are also held at these meetings. The public can comment in-person or virtually. Sign up here to participate virtually fallschurchva.gov/PublicComment or attend the meeting and fill out a speaker slip before the start. Speakers are allowed three minutes to present comments.

Please Note: There is no public comment during City Council work sessions. Work sessions are always open for the public to watch. While there is no opportunity for public comment, this is where the Council holds detailed discussions about items they will be voting on at Regular Meetings. Work Sessions are held on the first and third Mondays of every month.