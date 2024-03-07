Senator Saddam Salim’s Richmond Report

By Virginia Senator Saddam Azlan Salim

As my first session in Richmond comes to a close this weekend, I am excited by the legislative progress we have made. In both the House and the Senate, the Democratic caucuses have secured significant victories, advancing key initiatives aimed at bolstering worker protections, defending reproductive rights, and addressing gun violence. From raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour to safeguarding same-sex marriage, these efforts reflect our commitment to Democratic values.

Notably, we have successfully thwarted numerous attempts by more conservative lawmakers to roll back progress. Efforts to repeal clean car regulations, ban reproductive care, and infringe upon the rights of Trans Virginians have been decisively defeated.

The fight against gun violence has been a central focus, with a record number of gun violence prevention (GVP) bills poised for passage. We have passed bills addressing issues such as safe storage of firearms, waiting periods for purchases, and raising the age to purchase certain types of firearms. Alongside colleagues and advocates, last weekend we rallied outside the Capitol, urging Governor Youngkin to sign these critical measures into law.

I am proud that 14 out of my 21 bills have cleared the Senate. These include bills such as SB649, which seeks to expand benefits for families of first responders affected by occupational cancers and diseases. Environmental stewardship also remains a priority.

I have successfully shepherded bills through the Senate that address invasive species and protect tree canopies.

Unfortunately, not all of my bills that passed the Senate have reached similar fates in the House. SB304, which would legalize accessory dwelling units (ADUs) across Virginia, was postponed until next year in committee. On a more positive note, the Housing Commission will receive a letter from House leadership requesting data on ADU policies. I believe that with this data, an even stronger bill will be able to be passed and be signed into law next year.

Finally, budget negotiations are in full swing, with Metro funding emerging as a critical issue. Alongside Northern Virginia lawmakers, I am advocating for full funding to WMATA so we can avert service cuts and sustain public transportation infrastructure.

Despite initial budgetary challenges, Sen. Lucas, the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, announced her support for increased Metro funding this past weekend. I am optimistic that the final budget will reflect necessary investments in Metro and other critical priorities.

Constitutional amendments, including the repeal of Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage and the codification of abortion rights, will be voted on by the General Assembly next year. These proposals require successive legislative approval with a House of Delegate election in between, followed by a popular referendum. Hopefully, these amendments will pass out of the General Assembly by 2026, and then they will head to all Virginians on their ballots to decide.

With just a few days remaining in the session, my office remains committed to addressing legislative matters and serving the needs of constituents. If you have questions, ideas for a bill, or concerns about state government, please don’t hesitate to reach out via email at senatorsalim@senate.virginia.gov.

It is an honor to represent you all here in Richmond, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our community.