Editor’s Weekly Column: Super Tuesday & Trump Is The Establishment Choice

“Super Tuesday” brought a predictable result. It will be Trump Versus Biden in November.

Right on cue following Tuesday’s primaries, The Washington Post, the newspaper owned by the newly enshrined richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, has a lengthy page one story with a favorable treatment of RFK Jr., who may play a major role in disrupting the vote to achieve the election of Trump. Sadly, the Post is one of the three most important remaining newspapers in America, along with the New York Times and Wall Street Journal (in modesty I do not include my own newspaper, the mighty Falls Church News-Press on that short list).

It is increasingly clear that we, the people, are not up against only Trump this year, but a powerful establishment that sees its interests advanced by the election of Trump, and operates on all levels, from the major media to the U.S. Supreme Court and a lot in between.

They have decided upon how they’ll go after Biden, primarily by focusing on his age and relegating his achievements to a dissembling background. The goal is to have the mind of the average person equate the word, Biden, with the word, old. That way, among other things, younger voters who should be stepping up as the most promising aspect of this election year will be turned off to Biden. This pathetic establishment of ours will promote RFK Jr. to stand in Biden’s place for those voters, and the Post feature story of him the day after Super Tuesday, replete with photos of him at a much younger age, make that painfully obvious.

Then there is the Supreme Court. It could not be more obvious what the 14th Amendment is all about. It was crafted after the terrible Civil War was resolved, and was for the purpose of preventing the Southern insurrectionists from using an electoral means of trying again. Just like Trump today. But deceit, corruption, sophistry and fear have been used to good effect on our current Supreme Court to protect Trump from what the Fourteenth Amendment sought to achieve. All the dignity and respect this court requires to carry out the authority it is granted by the American people has vanished.

All that said, I am not pessimistic about how 2024 will turn out, although it will come down to how seriously and how resolved the majority of people, the beneficiaries of our democracy, turn out to be. And that will be among citizens of only a handful of “battleground” states.

I am sure a significant majority of the American populace will, as it has done twice before in this young century only to lose anyway, reject this treasonous Russian agent Trump. Why it is not by a 90 percent margin is deserving of considerable discussion, but irrelevant to the pressing matter of simply keeping him away from the White House this year.

Look at all the ways the pathetic American establishment (PAE) has set things up to block the simple democratic principle of “one person, one vote.” In some cases it has been by refusing to update our voting process to correspond with the times. Most obvious are the perpetuation of the Electoral College and the fact that despite huge disparities in population, each state is allowed the same number of U.S. Senators. Gerrymandering and countless other unfair obstructions have been added in.

But features like the Electoral College that were designed to gain the approval of all the original 13 colonies, for example, are simply archaic and now a serious drag on the full enfranchisement of folks in our democracy today.

It is perpetuated by the fact that both the major political parties want it that way as it provides the most efficient way to focus resources.

Politics is no longer the art of persuasion rooted in education and civic enfranchisement. It has reverted to becoming a cynical act of fleecing in which, almost by definition, voters are equated with sheep. It is very disturbing how even my party of preference today reverts to such cheap scare and psychological bullying tactics online in the effort to extract my wallet.

This diminishes our democracy.