The LGBTQ+ Reach: March 7-13, 2024

NOVA Pride Announces F.C. Location for 2024 NOVA Pride Prom

NOVA Pride, a 501c3 nonprofit organization founded by this writer, has announced that its fourth annual NOVA Pride Prom, which was paused during the Federal Covid-19 Public Health Emergency declaration, will be returning this year to a new location: the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church). On April 27, from 6:00 p.m. — 11:00 p.m., LGBTQ+ high schoolers and their allies from the entire region are invited to attend this fun, friendly celebration!

The last NOVA Pride Prom was held in April 2019, with more than 400 youth from over 40 high schools in attendance.

NOVA Pride Prom provides a safe and accepting space for young individuals to express themselves authentically, embrace their identities — and dance, dance, dance!

The event is sponsored in part by GLSEN NoVa, an organization that works to ensure that LGBTQ+ students are able to learn and grow in a school environment free from bullying and harassment. “GLSEN NoVa is excited to sponsor NOVA Pride Prom and celebrate with all of the amazing students in this region. While we have much work to do to make schools safer for all, these students inspire us everyday, and having (at least) a night of fun is so important! We can’t wait for April 27!” said David Aponte, Chair of GLSEN NoVa.

This year’s NOVA Pride Prom will feature a dance floor with live music by D.J. Tanner (who is also providing lighting and sound for the event), a delicious array of snacks sponsored by Clare and Don’s Beach Shack, a separate quieter space for students who need to unwind, and representatives from nonprofit organizations serving LGBTQ+ youth.

With all NOVA Pride events, efforts are made to ensure accessibility for as many as possible. Because the event falls during the week of Passover, all refreshments and snacks served at NOVA Pride Prom will be Kosher and appropriate for the Passover holiday.

In order to keep ticket prices low, the event is supported by community donations and sponsorships from local businesses. This year’s list of sponsors is still growing (businesses interested in sponsorship should email me at brian@novapride.org).

Attendance to NOVA Pride Prom is strictly limited to high school students in Northern Virginia and the surrounding region (D.C., Maryland, Virginia), and up to one identified guest (must also be in high school or a recent graduate under age 21). A parent/guardian must provide permission to attend (during ticket purchase) for any student under 18.

Volunteer chaperones are sought for the event, with priority given to school faculty. Interested FCCPS employees who would like to participate are encouraged to contact john@novapride.org. In order to ensure the safety of all students in attendance, the Falls Church Police Department will provide uniformed security.

Tickets are on sale for $40 and available at novapride.org/prom. The ticket price will increase to $50 in April. To contribute to NOVA Pride Prom, visit novapride.org/give.

LGBTQ+ Happy Hour This Sunday at Clare and Don’s

This Sunday, LGBTQ+ Falls Church and NOVA Pride will co-host a “No Agenda Happy Hour” from 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). The organizations invite all LGBTQ+ and allied members of the community to come by, grab a drink or bite, say hello and meet your neighbors!

There is “No Agenda” for this meeting, other than to gather and make connections! This writer and several other NOVA Pride and LGBTQ+ Falls Church board members will be there! Look for all the rainbows to find us.

Clare and Don’s has become a destination for several LGBTQ+ friendly community events, hosting the “No Agenda Happy Hour” the second Sunday every month, a Drag Bingo night with Evita Peroxide (also a NOVA Pride board member) and other guests every third Sunday, a recurring drag cabaret, and a new event, Miss Evita’s Family Drag Lunch, the second Saturday every month.