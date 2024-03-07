Business News & Notes: March 7-13, 2024

HITT Promotions

HITT Contracting has announced several changes in leadership. Jeremy Bardin, HITT’s president since 2017, will retire in December. Evan Antonides received a promotion to serve as co-president with Drew Mucci who will continue in that role. Executive Vice President Brian Kriz will oversee site operations while Aaron Martens and Triloka Shanbhag have been appointed vice presidents and co-business unit leaders for HITT’s mission critical sector. Kim Roy leads the company as CEO.

Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contracting Webinar

The Women’s Business Center of Northern Virginia (CBP) is facilitating a session on Women-Owned Small Business (WOSM) on Wednesday, March 13, 10:30 p.m. — 12:00 p.m. The session will cover how the SBA and the CBP Resource Partners can support your efforts, how women-owned companies compete and win government contracts, who is eligible for the WOSB Federal Contracting program, and how to reach contracting goals.

This free session will be presented on Zoom and the link will be shared upon registration at wbcnova.centerdynamics.com/workshop.aspx?ekey=10440079

Chamber Gala Celebrates Businesses

The Falls Church Chamber will recognize local businesses at the Annual Business Awards Gala on Thursday, March 21 at the State Theatre. This is a community celebration of the contributions and success of the following nominees: Erik M. Pelton & Associates, VIGEO Physical Therapy, and Welsh Printing for Small Business of the Year; Dogwood Tavern for Large Business of the Year; Easterseals, Falls Church Arts, Homestretch, The Arc of Northern Virginia, VFW Post 9274, and Volunteer Fire Department for Nonprofit of the Year; Andworx and New Editions Consulting for Company Culture of Excellence; and David Quinn and David Tarter for Pillar of the Community. The winners will be announced at the Gala. The theme is “Escape to Paradise” and guests may dress for a beachy setting with music, food, games, and both a live and silent auction.

Tickets are available on the chamber website at business.fallschurchchamber.org/events/details/escape-to-paradise-annual-awards-gala-75284.

Virginia Wants the Best Elevator Pitch from Startups

Virginia Business Magazine is looking for innovative and interesting Virginia-based startup businesses to feature in June for its second annual StartVirginia issue devoted to Virginia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Editors will consider all applications submitted by 11:45 p.m. on Friday, March 15.

The form is found at surveymonkey.com/r/StartVA24. Those selected will be contacted by April 1.

Henderson Book Signing

On Saturday, March 9 at 1:00 p.m., The Mary Riley Styles Public Library will be hosting a book signing for Edwin B. Henderson, II. He will be available to sign his new book, The Grandfather of Black Basketball: The Life and Times of Dr. E. B. Henderson.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org