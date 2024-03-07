‘Seussical’ Is Whimsical at Chalice

A HUNTER (Arielle Ward) takes aim at Horton (Scott Morgan) holding Who-Ville while the Cat in the Hat (Chiara Bango-Giorgio) looks on aghast in “Seussical.” (Photo: D. Ohlandt)

Chalice Theatre’s production of “Seussical,” directed exuberantly by D. Ohlandt, is a family-friendly show filled with “silliness and light-hearted mischief,” as the program notes read. The production, which will appeal to both children and adults, is a musical amalgamation of multiple works by famed children’s author Dr. Seuss, including “The Cat in the Hat,” “Horton Hears a Who,” and “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.” Characters in each of these stories interact with one another to illustrate themes of decency and kindness that run throughout life, all reverberating with Dr. Seuss rhymes and whimsy.

The tale of “Horton Hears a Who” serves to anchor the show. Horton the Elephant, with his gigantic ears, is able to hear the activities of the community of Who-Ville, a community located on a speck of dust. He is unable to convince others in his Jungle of Nool and becomes the target of ridicule for his non-conformity in insisting on the existence of the “Who and their entire tiny town.” Horton, played by Scott Morgan, is portrayed with great amiability, though with unceasing endurance, even in times of the elephant’s despair. Gertrude McFuzz, a bird, is similarly played with conviction by Carolyn Ricks.

One of the production’s strengths is the chemistry between characters. Horton and Gertrude share a convincing relationship based on kindness and humanity; the same is true in the exchanges between Horton and the young JoJo (portrayed by Clare O’Connell), who lives in Who-Ville. Further enhancing the production are the songs. Gertrude/Carolyn sings a moving “Notice Me, Horton,” and she and the Bird Girls delight in Broadway-style songs and colorful costumes in “Amayzing Mayzie” and “Amayzing Gertrude.” Molly Spooner Agnew, as the self-absorbed bird Mayzie, comes into her own with Horton in a 1930s-style Broadway number “How Lucky You Are.”

The Cat in the Hat is energetically played by Chiara Bangor-Giorgio; the Cat is ubiquitous, appearing in both Who-Ville and the Jungle of Nool. Sour Kangeroo is played with enthusiasm by Nancy Dow Nowalk, and the Grinch is enacted by Syd DeWitt in a wonderful costume evoking both the book and popular yuletide television special. Simple but effective props, such as fish cut-out puppets during an underwater scene, are executed by Charles Boone and Katie Boone to resemble Dr. Seuss’ illustrations so familiar from our childhood years. Costume designer Michelle Harris has designed splashy, vibrant colorful outfits that resemble Dr. Seuss’ eccentric and flamboyant characters.

The sets by stage manager Gabby Simek are augmented by the scenic painter Adrienne Kammer; they are done in an eye-catching way with vivid colors. Lighting designer Ari McSherry makes excellent lighting choices between scenes that make the show flow seamlessly. Music director and keyboardist Darin Stringer and drummer Guido Vitullo further add to the show’s comic flare in subtle ways.

The production, which runs through March 16 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, is not only an enjoyable nostalgic romp through our childhoods, but it also has a highly positive message for young and old alike that, to quote one of the songs, “anything’s possible.” As Horton would say to one and all, “A person’s a person, no matter how small!” For more information, seeuucava.org/chalice-theatre/.