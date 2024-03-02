Mayor Hardi’s Weekly Update

By Letty Hardi

Dear Friends,

Happy first day of Women’s History Month! For a quick dose of history, check out the archives from the Women’s History Walk that honors courageous and altruistic women whose civic engagement and dedication to Falls Church can inspire all of us to keep working to make our community better. Speaking of walks – with spring around the corner, you have two weeks left to register for the Mayors’ Fitness Challenge, which has been a friendly competition between Falls Church, Vienna, and Fairfax. (Note that the minutes logging will be easier this year.) To help us win back the trophy, in lieu of my coffeeshop office hours, I’ll be holding walking office hours – get your minutes in and come chat with me at the same time! Save these dates for Walk and Talks:

Friday, March 22 at 9 am (meet at Big Chimneys Park)

Friday, April 12 at 12 pm (meet at Howard Herman Trail)

Friday, May 10 at 9 am (meet at Cherry Hill Park)

This week, I’ll share my thoughts about the Quinn/Homestretch project we approved, the Greening of Lincoln community meeting, and my meet and greet with the West Broad neighbors. Look forward to hearing from you about these topics and more.

[Read Mayor Hardi’s full blog post at: https://www.lettyhardi.org/updates-from-letty-march-1-2024/]

Best,

Letty

PS – for those of you who aren’t on the Falls Church Forward list, our quarterly meeting is this Sunday, March 3 at 4 pm at Viget (105 W. Broad, 4th floor) to learn about zoning, housing, history and more. See you there!