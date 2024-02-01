Senator Saddam Salim’s Richmond Report: February 2024

By Senator Saddam Salim

Greetings Falls Church residents & constituents,

I am honored to address you for the first time as your new State Senator, stepping into the role previously held by Senator Saslaw here in Falls Church. As I settle into my responsibilities in Richmond, I am humbled by the trust you have placed in me to represent our community’s interests.

This session, I am proud to champion twenty-one bills, the maximum allowed this year for a State Senator. Among these, my commitment to gun violence prevention remains steadfast, echoing the promises made during my campaign.

In pursuit of safer communities, I introduced SB327 to raise the age to purchase all firearms to eighteen. Additionally, I am collaborating with Senator Subramanyam on a bill to add a five day waiting period to a firearm purchase and joining forces with Senator Deeds to pass an Assault Weapons Ban. These measures are crucial steps towards protecting our citizens from senseless violence.

In tandem with addressing public safety, I am introducing a slate of other bills addressing various issues. Some highlights include SB306, which mandates signage identifying invasive plants, and SB304, which allows for more construction of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) across the Commonwealth to promote affordable housing options. Finally, I am working with Senator Marsden and the rest of the Northern Virginia delegation to ensure that WMATA is funded. Metro is a key piece of our Northern Virginia transportation system and I know that many of you rely on it every day.

For those interested in the full scope of my legislative efforts, I encourage you to visit the Legislative Information System (LIS) at lis.virginia.gov. There you will find a full list of my bills with comprehensive details on each one. If you click the “Lobbyist in a Box” button, you can sign up for updates every time progress is made on the bills you choose.

Amidst the flurry of activity, several other significant bills are making their way through the Senate chambers. SB718, the Alexandria arena bill, was introduced by Senator Surovell. My team and I are looking over the complex financial details of the bill and other issues that constituents have raised with the proposal. Likewise, SB675, which proposes a referendum on a casino in Tysons, has sparked extensive community dialogue. After thorough consideration and hearing from over 1,000 constituents, I have decided to oppose the bill. You can read my statement on this matter at SalimVA.com/casino. Our Democratic majority is also pushing a comprehensive slate of bills that will raise the minimum wage, protect our LGBTQ+ Virginians, and uphold reproductive rights. Although our majorities are incredibly slim in both the House and Senate, I do believe that we will be able to put these popular bills on the Governor’s desk and get him on the record.

Before I conclude, I wish to express my deep gratitude to Senator Saslaw for his dedicated service to our district. I am committed to upholding his tradition of communicating with you through this column in the Falls Church News-Press.

As we embark on this legislative journey together, I am eager to hear your thoughts, concerns, and aspirations for our community. Your engagement is vital as we strive to build a brighter future for all Virginians, and I am here to listen and advocate for policies that reflect the needs and values of our constituents. For those who wish to reach out, my office line is open at 804-698-7537 or you can reach me at SenatorSalim@Senate.Virginia.gov. Your voices and concerns matter, and I encourage you to connect with me as we navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Thank you for entrusting me with the privilege of serving as your State Senator. I look forward to the journey ahead and the meaningful impact we will make together.

Warm regards,

Senator Salim