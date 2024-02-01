Community News & Notes: February 1-7, 2024

THE PIERCE Family won the 2023 Light Up McLean Holiday House Decorating Contest. (Photo: Mclean Community Center)

Winner Announced for 2023 Light Up McLean Holiday House Decorating Contest

The Old Firehouse Center has named three families winners of the 2023 Light Up McLean House Decorating Contest, which was held from December 18 — January 2. A total of ten families participated in the contest and 1,000 residents voted for the winners. The Old Firehouse Center is located at 1440 Chain Bridge Rd. The Best Overall award went to the Pierce Family; the Best Holiday Theme award went to the Mulcahy Family, and the Most Creative award went to the Gebereegziabher Family. Winner received a Swarovski ornament and a White House tree ornament.

The contest offered McLean residents a chance to show off their homes’ holiday splendor and prove their decorations were the best in the neighborhood. Old Firehouse general manager Andrew Carter said the contest adds additional joyful activity to the holidays. “Families enjoy visiting the various houses that are entered in the contest and then casting their votes for their favorites.”

Equality Virginia Applauds House Passage of Bill Affirming Right To Marriage

Equality Virginia, the Commonwealth’s leading advocacy organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) equality, applauded the passage of HB 174 through the Virginia House of Delegates on Friday. The bill would update the Virginia Code with an affirmative right to marriage for same-sex couples. Since marriage equality became the law of the land in 2015, the Virginia Code has not been updated to reflect that change, even though marriages for same-sex couples have been legal in the commonwealth for nearly a decade.

“Everyone deserves to marry the person they love and with the bipartisan passage of House Bill 174 our laws are one step closer to reflecting that. Next year will mark the ten-year anniversary of the landmark decision from the Supreme Court that made marriage equality the law of the land, and this year will mark 10 years of marriage equality in Virginia, yet the commonwealth’s legal language has not yet caught up to that reality,” said Narissa Rahaman, executive director of Equality Virginia Advocates. “Our outdated Code and constitution needs to move alongside the reality of our current legal framework and the overwhelming support for marriage equality in Virginia. We look forward to the Senate taking up and passing this legislation, and are eager to see it become law in the commonwealth.”

If enacted, HB 172 would amend the Code of Virginia by adding a section numbered 20-13.2 as follows: “Marriage is lawful regardless of sex, gender, or race of parties. No person authorized by § 20-14 to issue a marriage license shall deny the issuance of such license to two parties contemplating a lawful marriage on the basis of the sex, gender, or race of such parties. Such lawful marriages shall be recognized in the Commonwealth regardless of the sex, gender, or race of the parties. Religious organizations and members of the clergy acting in their religious capacity shall have the right to refuse to perform any marriage.”

A 2021 poll from the Public Religion Research Institute found that 71 percent of Virginians support the right of same-sex couples to marry. This percentage has only increased since the question began being asked of voters. In 2006, 53 percent of voters supported a gay marriage ban.

Nue and Chasin’ Tails to Host Big Lunar New Year Celebration February 8

Sibling restaurants Nue and Chasin’ Tails are hosting their big Lunar New Year celebration at their Falls Church location (944 W. Broad St., Falls Church) on Thursday, February 8, from 5:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m. Ring in the year of the dragon at the event, which will feature entertainment and activities including traditional dragon dancers, fire spinners, a fashion show, live DJ, games, and giveaways including a $2,024 gift card to the two restaurants.

From January 29 — February 29, both restaurants will feature five different dragon-themed cocktails for each of the elements: fire, water, earth, metal, and wood. They will also offer $24,000 in prizes. Guests that spend $202.40 or more at each restaurant will receive a li xi, a red envelope with “lucky money” that will hold their prize, offered as part of the Lunar New Year tradition in Vietnam for good luck and prosperity.

McLean Art Society to Host Valentine Sweetheart Deals Show and Sale

From February 9 — 11 the McLean Art Society will host an art show and sale, with “Sweetheart Deals” featuring original member artist works for under $150, at Walker Chapel in Arlington (4102 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington, VA). The sale provides great opportunity to find a special, one-of-a-kind gift for loved ones (or yourself) ahead of Valentine’s Day. A reception starts the event on February 9 from 5:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.; the event continues on February 10 from 10:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m. and February 11 from 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

GDIT Selected to Modernize Customs and Border Protection Surveillance Towers

Falls Church based General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced last week that it was selected as one of three companies by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to modernize and expand its surveillance tower systems via a $1.8 billion indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract (IDIQ), which was awarded in September 2023 and has a base period of 1.5 years, with four option periods for a total performance period up to 14 years.

The Consolidated Tower & Surveillance Equipment (CTSE) system consists of all fixed and relocatable sensor towers, and communications and power equipment necessary for CBP to perform surveillance along the southern and northern borders of the United States. Under the contract, GDIT, in partnership with General Dynamics Mission Systems, will update the border surveillance technology it has successfully provided to CBP over the last decade and introduce advancements in sensing and wireless networking.

GDIT is creating a new innovation lab to collaborate with CBP, partners and commercial technology vendors to develop prototypes and test new capabilities. The company will also leverage its artificial intelligence and 5G Digital Accelerators to develop autonomous capabilities that will increase situational awareness and safety for Border Patrol agents. These efforts will enable CBP to meet its current mission needs and adopt advanced technologies to accomplish future goals.

For over 10 years, GDIT has been the prime contractor on the CBP Remote Video Surveillance System Upgrade (RVSS-U) program. GDIT designed and deployed more than 170 fixed and relocatable tower sites under this program, which is a key component of our country’s border security mission and provides medium and long-range video surveillance.

McLean Author Publishes New Romance Novel

“Andrew: A Tale of Three,” a new book by Kurt Darr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Darr, a retired academic who has traveled widely and strives to be a Renaissance man, is a McLean resident who enjoys reading, gardening, hobbyist beekeeping, and a devotion to driving and automobiles.

In this modern-day retelling of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” Andrew has lived a life filled with significant, unresolved psychological problems: trichotillomania, cutting, familial issues. As the scion of an international enterprise based in Austria, and having the finer things in life, he cannot overcome his anxieties and depression. When he meets a young woman named Una, his life begins to change. Una is patient, kind, and loving. She helps Andrew through his anxieties with performance in the bedroom, and as their relationship matures and they become engaged, their life together seems smooth and exactly as it should be with a woman his family knows and accepts.

Beginning to feel unsure of the lackluster life he is sure will follow a marriage to Una, Andrew begins to reconsider marrying her. His answer becomes clear when he meets American model, Greta. Now, Andrew finds himself confronted by the worst imaginable dilemma. A story weaving fact and fiction, with the overarching effects of mental health disorders, “Andrew: A Tale of Three” is replete with joy and sorrow, and emotional highs and lows.

Friday Morning Music Club to Perform Two Free Chamber Concerts in February

The Friday Morning Music Club will perform two free chamber concerts in February, at St. George’s Church (915 N. Oakland St., Arlington, VA) adjacent to Virginia Square Metro. The February 2 concert features works by Gade, Laitman, and Chopin; the February 9 show features Alma Mahler, Gustav Mahler, Moyse, and female Japanese composers Fukushima and Hirai.

The Friday Morning Music Club will continue to hold one-hour concerts the first and second Friday every month through May. All concerts start at noon.

Local VFA Teacher of The Year Wins Statewide, Advances to National Selection Process

Fairfax County Public Schools Teacher Jessica Albright of Lemon Road Elementary on Idylwood Rd. was named the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 2023-24 Virginia Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

Albright was named Falls Church’s Teacher of the year by VFW Post 9274 and advanced to the VFW state level competition in December. Currently teaching 6th grade Ms. Albright has taught at Lemon Road the majority of her career and was recognized for her dedication to instilling civic responsibility in her students through activities such as creating class governments, organizing field trips to Liberty Hall in Philadelphia, having her class write letters and cards to veterans, and inviting veterans to meet her classes on holidays.

In addition to her work in the classroom Albright has also performed in community bands both for the Falls Church Memorial Day Festival and also to welcome Honor Flights of World War Two Veterans as they have arrived at Reagan National Airport.

Albright was chosen out of submissions from over a hundred VFW Posts statewide and will now represent the Greater Falls Church Area and the Commonwealth of Virginia in the VFW’s National Teacher of the Year selection process.

Virginia Ranks Fifth Among Peace Corps Top Volunteer- Producing States of 2023

Last week the U.S. Peace Corps announced that Virginia ranked No. 5 among the top volunteer-producing states in the fiscal year 2023. Last year, 76 volunteers from the Old Dominion began service — and since the Peace Corps was founded in 1961 more than 8,462 Virginians have served. Virginia has consistently ranked in the top 10 volunteer-producing states lists since 2009.

“I am grateful to all the states and communities across the U.S. represented on this list for inspiring the powerful sense of service that has led so many to join the Peace Corps,” said Peace Corps Director Carol Spahn. “While abroad, Peace Corps Volunteers share their full selves – including a bit of the hometowns that helped shape who they are – with the communities they serve. And everyone benefits when those experiences are as richly diverse as our nation and everyone who calls it home.”

Peace Corps volunteers work alongside communities in the countries where they are invited to serve to support sustainable change that positively impacts countries for generations. Service in the Peace Corps is a transformational experience for volunteers who work hand-in-hand with community members on locally-driven projects while exchanging cultural understanding and building meaningful relationships.

Service in the Peace Corps is a life-defining, hands-on leadership experience that offers volunteers the opportunity to go the distance and make a difference. Applicants can apply to specific programs by visiting the Peace Corps website and connecting with a recruiter.

California took the top spot with 180 Peace Corps Volunteers starting service in 2023, followed by New York with 92, Texas with 87, and Florida with 82.

Asian Community Service Center to Host Chinese New Year Festival February 17

The 15th Annual Chinese New Year Festival will be held for one day only by the Asian Community Service Center on Saturday, February 17, from 10:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m. at Luther Jackson Middle School (3020 Gallows Rd., Falls Church). The event, celebrating the year of the dragon with a theme of “Virtue,” will include live performances, including dragon and lion dances, delicious Asian food, the writing of Chinese names, language, craft and business booths, children world, and a lunar new year dragon parade. Free parking and $5 admission fee for adults, $2 for children (ages 6-12) and free for children under 6. Buy tickets online at ChineseNewYearFestival.org for a 5 percent discount. For more information, contact Tiny at contact@asianservicecenter.org.

McLean Library to Hold Black History Month Event With Little Rock Nine Member

Dolley Madison Library (1244 Oak Ridge Ave., McLean, VA) will cap this year’s Black History Month with an appearance by one of the students who helped integrate public schools in Little Rock, Arkansas — a landmark moment in the Civil Rights Movement.

The youngest member of the “Little Rock Nine,” Carlotta Walls LaNier will visit the library on Sunday, Feb. 25 for a free author talk and book signing. LaNier will speak from 2:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m. before signing copies of her 2009 memoir “A Mighty Long Way: My Journey to Justice at Little Rock Central High School.”

Now 81 years old, LaNier was just 14 when she and eight other teens became the first Black students to attend Little Rock Central High School in 1957, three years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that segregation in public schools is unconstitutional.

Gala Theatre Recovers Over $255,000 in Stolen Funds

Earlier this week, Gala Hispanic Theatre announced that they had recovered the over $255,000 stolen from their bank account, which was discovered missing January 11. Gala said in a press release that CitiBank’s Chief and Executive Office had informed them that they would honor their claim and credit them with the lost funds, which they confirmed had been deposited into their account.

In the weeks following the theft, Gala says they raised almost $70,000 from the community, which they say will be used to pay back the loan they accessed for emergency funds while the bank reviewed their claim.