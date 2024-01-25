Vienna Theatre Company Puts on Shakespeare in Hollywood

STEVEN ROSENTHAL is Max Reinhardt in Vienna Theatre Company’s “Shakespeare in Hollywood.” (Photo: Eric Storck)

Michelle Kritzler is Louella Parsons in Vienna Theatre Company’s “Shakespeare in Hollywood.” (Photo: Eric Storck)

CAST OF VIENNA Theatre Company’s “Shakespeare in Hollywood.” (Photo: Eric Storck)

ERIC STORCK IS KING OBERON and Leah Glicker is Puck in Vienna Theatre Company’s “Shakespeare in Hollywood.” (Photo: Ann Storck)

The Vienna Theatre Company has kicked off its winter season with an hilarious show which opened 20 years ago at Arena Stage, and once you see it, you’ll know why it’s enjoyed tremendous success nationwide.

Ken Ludwig, the brilliant playwright of marvelous entertainment like “Lend Me a Tenor” and “Crazy for You,” has mixed characters from Hollywood of the 1930s with those from Shakespeare’s comedy “Midsummer Night’s Dream” to write “Shakespeare in Hollywood” where each of the characters tries to find themselves as in “it’s not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves.”

A knowledge of Shakespeare is not required to enjoy this show!

Visions of atrocities in Europe shadow the beginning as Austrian director Max Reinhardt (Steven Rosenthal with an uncanny resemblance to the real Max Reinhardt) comes to Tinseltown to sell his idea of a Shakespeare adventure and meets, per chance, the lovely “boom boom” starlet, Lydia Lansing (Jessie Duggan) who’s looking for new adventure, too, as in a new role.

Not far behind her and wagging his tail is the head of Warner Brothers Studio, Jack Warner (Tom Flatt).

But not so fast, my sugar daddy (both of whom are perfectly cast for their roles as a reluctant couple).

Enter King Oberon (Eric Storck) from Athens and his knave Puck (devilishly played by Leah Glicker) straight out of “Midsummer Night’s Dream” to cast spells, disappear, and weave romances from the fragrant flower (oh, prithee I wish!) which they shower upon eyelids, causing subjects to experience instantaneous love for the next person (or thing) the subject spots upon awakening from the floral slumber.

Before they know it, Oberon and Puck have become part of the new show and lead the action, Puck as animated and funny as his/her name implies, and Oberon, the “godfather” commanding the stage with his royal presence.

Dick Powell, a 1930s star of the screen (here played by Aaron Truax), dominates his every scene with his physicality and histrionics. When overcome by the fragrant flower, in slow motion he falls to the floor and knees buckle. (Of interest: The “real” Dick Powell appeared in the movie, “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” directed by Max Reinhardt in 1935.)

Jumping when he’s called is Christian Tait as Daryl, an aide to Mr. Warner, who applies welcome humor to his dandy role.

Kristina Martorano is Olivia, the love interest of Mr. Powell and King Oberon but what is to be is not to be. The course of true love never did run smooth.

One wishes that she and Lisa Mackem who acts dual roles as Will Hayes and Harry Warner, had both worn microphones since their voices barely projected off stage and Mackem spoke so fast, it was hard to know what she was saying, and I was seated in the second row.

The top gossip columnist of the day, the hatted Luella Parsons (Michelle Kritzler) shows up, only too happy to get all the gossip that’s fit to print (or not to print, that is the question).

Other cast members are Kevin Lukacs as Joe E. Brown, Ab Degennaro as Jimmy Cagney, and Jennifer Ware, Amy Gallagher and Aliya Adams, members of the ensemble.

Backstage, the production team includes sound director Adam Parker who expertly produces the triangle’s tingling whenever Oberon and Puck summon magic. Sometimes, 1930s music may be heard in the background, and I wished for more.

Costumer Joan Lawrence skillfully designed era ensembles for the large cast of 15.

Hair and makeup artists Robin Maline and Lanae Sterrett did not go overboard with the designs for Lydia as her personality hinted they could have.

The play has a smattering of adult language but overall, mature teens and older folks can likely keep up with the fast-paced dialogue.

Last weekend, the house sold out.

“To say the truth, reason and love keep little company together nowadays.” Five centuries later, it’s still the truth!

Sabrina McAllister directed and Ramah Johnson produced. Other members of the production team are Maureen Dawson, stage manager; D. Scott Graham, lighting; Allison Gray-Mendes, props; Alden Michels, dialects; and Kimberly Leone, Claire L. Tse, Janet Kennelly, sets.

About two hours with one 15-minute intermission. Tickets, $16. Now through Feb. 4 at 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Vienna Community Center, (120 Cherry St. SE, Vienna, VA).

Buy tickets online or at the box office. For more information call 703-255-6360, visit viennatheatrecompany.org, or email vtcshows@yahoo.com.

