Business News & Notes: January 25-31, 2024

Business Celebrations

Several local businesses have a lot to celebrate. Fyzical at 603 W. Broad is holding its grand opening today, January 25, 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.. The Falls Church Chamber is kicking off the event by hosting the ribbon cutting ceremony with members of the city council at 4:30. The public is invited to tour the site and enjoy refreshments. Matt Lee Design has moved its location to 410 South Maple and will celebrate their new space on Monday, January 29 at 4:30 p.m.. The chamber is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony with members of the city council followed by a reception. And local dentist Dr. Sarah Yang is celebrating the first anniversary of LP Dental on Tuesday, January 30.

New Butcher to Open

Brothers Afsheen and Arash Tafakor plan to open Brick House Butcher later this month at Rowell Court, next to their business Dominion Wine & Beer. Butchers Mike and Emma Ferguson will operate under the farm-to-butcher-to-table concept, sourcing meat from Virginia farms, and utilizing the whole animal rather than select cuts.

Restaurant Week in Full Swing

Falls Church restaurants have been busy by all accounts. Restaurant Week began January 19 and runs through January 28. The specials offered vary by restaurant from happy hour deals to lunch and dinner entrees, and three course meals. Among the 40 restaurants are Chasin’ Tails, Clare and Don’s Beach Shack, Ellie Bird, NUE, Plaka Grill, Scramble and Thompson Italian. The Falls Church Economic Development Office and the Virginia Tourism Corporation are sponsoring Restaurant Week with support from the American Rescue Plan Act to boost visitors and local restaurants.

Pet Franchise Set Their Sights on the City

Owners of a pet franchise, Pet Wants, believe that Falls Church is the ideal place for their brick-and-mortar site. Laura Tartaro-McGowan and her son, Ian McGowan had previous careers and decided to collaborate on a business that serves dogs. They discovered Pet Wants which is focused on pet health and wellness and provides small-batch food with natural ingredients for balanced meals. The McGowans have been operating their franchise via a mobile unit that visits events and delivers products to Falls Church, Annandale, Alexandria, Arlington, and Tysons. The franchise has over 140 locations and plans to expand.

Chamber to Install New Chair

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will install the new chairman of the board, Dave Crance of Lake Crest Partners, at the luncheon on Tuesday, January 30 at Italian Café. The luncheon was rescheduled due to the snowstorm. There will be a review of 2023 and recognition of outgoing chair, Emily Jenkins of Halm Jenkins, after serving two years. Ramita KC of Burke & Herbert is the vice chair. New board members include Anne Byerly of Edward Jones, Carrie Hare of Dignity Memorial, Belen Quellet of The Learning Quest, Cesar Rios-Villena of VIGEO Physical Therapy, Steve Stanford of M&T Bank, and returning to the board is Joe Wetzel of The Young Group. Reservations can be made on the website, fallschurchchamber.org.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org.