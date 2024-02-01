Business News & Notes: February 1-7, 2024

Women-Owned Small Business Program

The Community Business Partnership is hosting the First Friday Networking Breakfast on Friday, February 2, 8:00 a.m. — 9:30 a.m. The topic is Women Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contracting Program. The speaker, Roderick Johnson of the Small Business Administration (SBA) will discuss what it takes to become a WOSB Certified company and what the government is seeking. There will be refreshments and time to network. The Business Incubation Center (BIC) is co-sponsoring.

Register via the following link: cbp.ecenterdirect.com/events/998131.

Grand Celebration of Year of the Dragon

NUE and Chasin’ Tails is holding a Lunar New Year celebration with an exclusive menu and entertainment on Thursday, February 8, 5:00 – 10:00 pm. The Dragon Red Snapper will be served with a variety of dragon cocktails. Entertainment includes a DJ with performances by professional singers and dancers, fire spinners, and an Ao Dai fashion showcase by designer Thieu Vy, dragon dances. There will be Li xi envelopes with extravagant prizes, free play of the animal dice game, offering a chance to win a grand prize trip to Vietnam and 24 million VND spending money or top prizes of $2.4K in gift cards. Tickets are on sale now at nuevietnamese.com/grand-celebration/.

Local Semifinalists for James Beard Awards

Local restaurant, 2941, is a semifinalist as an Outstanding Restaurant. To qualify, a restaurant must demonstrate consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community. And local chef and owner of Ellie Bird, Yuan Tang, was named as a semifinalist of Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic for his DC restaurant, Rooster & Owl. To qualify, chefs must set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities and make efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions, while contributing positively to their broader community.

Locals Among the Top 100 restaurants

Washingtonian Magazine released their annual list of the 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington, DC and a number of them are in the Little City. The list includes Ellie Bird, NUE, Padaek, Pho Ga Vang, Rice Paper, and Thompson Italian. Read more at washingtonian.com/2024/01/24/the-100-very-best-restaurants-in-washington-dc-2024/

Financing Your Small Business

The Mason Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is hosting a free online session on financing small businesses next Wednesday, February 7, 10:00 – 12:00 pm. This webinar will cover financing basics, funding sources and financing programs, common misperceptions of small business financing, bank financing basics, preparing for financing, and strategies for your bank presentation.

The Zoom link will be shared upon registration at clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=110440004&nocache=y&

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org.