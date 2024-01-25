Community News & Notes: January 25-31, 2024

THE ALDEN WILL celebrate the Lunar New Year on Febraury 4, with a performance by the renowned Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company. (photo: McLean Community Center)

James Ruby Honored by City Council as one of the City’s 2023 Employees of The Year

James Ruby was honored at Monday’s Falls Church City Council meeting after having been named one of the City’s Employee of the Year for 2023, along with Brian Benson, who was unable to attend.

Ruby is a program supervisor with the City’s Department of Recreation and Parks and Benson is a Department of Public Works crew leader. They were selected by the community-led Employee Review Board and introduced Monday by Steve Mason, the City’s Human Resources director. Both were previously honored at a November luncheon celebration attended by 125 City employees.

Virginia State Parks is Seeking Applicants for 2024 Youth Conservation Corps Program

Virginia State Parks is currently recruiting Crew Leaders for the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program for 2024. Crew Leaders will mentor youth by helping them complete trail maintenance, basic construction and beautification of the parks.

YCC Crew Leaders work directly with park staff and live alongside their crew of 10 high school youth between the ages of 14-17.

“Although the work can be challenging, participants will have the opportunity to gain field experience and build their leadership skills,” said Youth Engagement Coordinator Scarlett Stevens. “Crew Leaders will have opportunities for career development training from shadowing a park employee to receiving certification in Red Cross First Aid CPR/AED, Basic Trail Building Training and Mental Health First Aid.”

Room and board are provided. Crew Leader stipend for the employment period is $6,500 that is divided into three, biweekly payments.

The dates of employment are June 5 through July 27, which includes a week of training. The program consists of two 2-week sessions with crews and days for park orientation, crew preparation and clean up.

Crew Leaders will have selected days off between sessions as well as spending time at a park in between sessions engaging in professional development opportunities.

Eligible applicants must be 18 years of age, hold a valid driver’s license and have previous leadership experience with youth or peers. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis beginning in January until positions are filled. Visit dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/jobs to apply.

Nominations Now Open For Grand Marshal of the 2024 Memorial Day Parade

Do you know someone who has made exceptional, outstanding, distinguished, sustained, or unique contributions to the City of Falls Church? Nominate them to be the Grand Marshal of the 42nd Annual Memorial Day Parade, which will be held on Monday, May 27, 2024.

The Grand Marshal will preside over the parade in a special vehicle and be profiled by the City government and local media.

Nominations should be submitted to events@fallschurchva.gov by Friday, March 1. Nominators should send the nominee’s name and describe why that person deserves the honor of Grand Marshal.

Information on sponsorship opportunities and booth availability for businesses, organizations, and vendors at the Memorial Day Parade and Festival will be posted by either late January or early February here. You can also contact events@fallschurchva.gov for more information.

Alden McLean to Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Feb. 4

The Alden at the McLean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean, VA) is celebrating Lunar New Year with a performance by the renowned Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company on Sunday, Feb. 4, beginning with a free “Year of the Dragon Festival” event for families, 12:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m.

The company’s dance performance will be held at 4:00 p.m. in The Alden. Tickets are $30, general admission, $25 for seniors and students and $20 for MCC district residents.

2024 is the Year of the Dragon and is considered one of the most auspicious and significant years in the Chinese zodiac, symbolizing strength, courage and good fortune. To mark this special occasion, The Alden has partnered with the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to present their new mainstage Dragon Festival performance that is appropriate for all ages. The Alden is one of only a few theaters in the country where this performance will take place.

Tickets for the 4 p.m. performance are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit aldentheatre.org.

Tudor Place Tells the Stories of Enslaved Individuals on a New Tour and Installation

Tudor Place Historic House & Garden presents Ancestral Spaces: People of African Descent at Tudor Place, a special installation and guided tour that explores the lives of individuals and families of African descent who lived and worked at Tudor Place.

From February 6 through April 21, Tudor Place will be reimagined to show the historic house from the perspective of the enslaved and free individuals for whom it was both home and workplace. Using artifacts, maps, photographs and audio recordings, visitors will explore how these individuals found ways to practice resistance and activism while navigating the irreparable traumas that came from the institution of slavery. The tour will also offer insight into historic Georgetown, which was a diverse landscape that included enslaved and free people of African descent.

Tudor Place was owned by generations of the Peter family between 1805 and 1983. Through the exploitation of hundreds of enslaved individuals, the family built generational wealth through tobacco cultivation and land sales.

Virginia Commission for the Arts Unveils New License Plate Supporting Va. Art Programs

Last week the Virginia Commission for the Arts (VCA) unveiled a colorful new license plate that serves to support the state’s vibrant arts community. A portion of the fee for the vanity plate will go directly to the VCA and advance its mission of investing in the arts in the Commonwealth.

“Virginians are enthusiastic supporters of the arts,” said VCA Executive Director Margaret Hancock. “Drivers throughout the Commonwealth have the unique opportunity to share their passion by displaying the Virginians for the Arts license plate on their vehicle. With its colorful burst inspired by colors from the Virginia state flag, it’s an expression of joy, much like the art it serves to elevate.”

The new license plate made its debut at the VCA’s Second Annual Impact Celebration at Piedmont Virginia Community College in Charlottesville. At the event, Hancock shared that in 2023, the VCA strategically invested $5.2 million in the arts by providing grant funds to 800 organizations, resulting in countless impactful arts experiences for Virginians.

Virginia drivers can purchase or renew the Virginians for the Arts license plate at the DMV or online at dmv.virginia.gov/vehicles/license-plates/search/virginians-arts. Specialty plate costs start at $25 in addition to the registration fee. Sixty percent of funds go directly to grants designated for artists and arts organizations. VCA grants support visual arts, performing arts, literary arts and more that inspire, connect and educate all Virginians.