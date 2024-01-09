The City Honors Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a Day of Service

City releases details on March and road and government closures



Tuesday, January 9, 2024 — The City of Falls Church commemorates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by declaring Monday, January 15, 2024, as a Day of Service and supporting and promoting civic engagement across The Little City.



The City Council proclamation reads, “The Falls Church City Council believes that ordinary citizens, armed with compassion and the willingness to serve, can come together to change the world and pursue the Nation’s highest ideals.”



Dr. Martin Luther King Day March for Unity and Freedom: January 15, 2024

Participants will start at the intersection of Tinner Hill Rd. and S. Washington St., directly in front of the old Target. They will then proceed north on S. Washington St. to E. Fairfax where the participants will turn onto E. Fairfax St. and then into the Falls Church Episcopal Church. For more information and programming events, follow Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation on Facebook or visit here.

Road Closures for March

City of Falls Church Police advise drivers to expect road closures along the march route from approximately 11 a.m. to noon.

S. Washington St. (Route 29) between E. Broad St. (Route 7) to S. Maple Ave.

Tinner Hill Rd between S. Maple Ave. to S. Washington St. (Closed starting at 10 a.m.)

Wallace St. between S. Maple Ave. to S. Washington St.

Hillwood Ave. between E. Annandale Rd. to S. Washington St.

W. Annandale Rd. between S. Maple Ave. to S. Washington St

E. Annandale Rd. between Hillwood Ave. to S. Washington St.

E. Fairfax St. between Douglass Ave. to S. Washington St.

City Government Holiday Closures

The following City Government offices, programs, or services will be closed or open in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 15, 2024:

CLOSED: City Hall and most government offices and services, including the Mary Riley Styles Public Library

OPEN: Community Center, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

