Hardi Elected First New Falls Church Mayor in a Decade

Tuesday, Jan. 9 — Letty Hardi, elected to her third term on the Falls Church City Council by the largest vote total, was elected the first new mayor in a decade in the City of Falls Church by a 5-0 vote of the City Council Monday night. By the same margin, Debbie Schantz-Hiscott was elected vice mayor.

Two Councilmembers, David Snyder and Erin Flynn, failed to vote for either. The “yes” votes came from Hardi, Schantz-Hiscott, Carlone Lian, Marybeth Connelly, and Justine Underhill. Underhill and Flynn were attending their first meeting as Councilmembers.